Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?
Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game
Cleveland Browns will soon have to game plan for an unexpected pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins made a big-time trade just before the NFL's 4 p.m. trade deadline for Denver Broncos’ pass rusher Bradley Chubb, first reported by ESPN. Following the week 9 bye week, the Browns will face...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sources: Panthers Turned Down Rams First-Rounders for Burns
The Rams have had a disappointing season thus far, with a 3–4 record through eight weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the team from being aggressive on the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. SI’s Albert Breer reports that Los Angeles offered the Panthers two first-round picks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Dolphins Potential Scenarios at NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers kicker, QB get vote of confidence from coach as team moves on toward Bengals
Panthers coach Steve Wilks is moving on from the controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that receiver DJ Moore was flagged for in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta. “One thing that I’m not going to do and we’re not going to do here is try to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point
Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making moves. As the trade deadline inches closer, they have acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson, 30, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in 2016. He spent four years with the Bengals before...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Tarell Basham Trade Talks: Dallas Seeking Pick or Player?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have taken calls on at least three of their defensive lineman, and the fact that pass-rusher Tarell Basham seems to be atop that list is indicative of one of two things. One, he's the guy the Cowboys just can't seem to figure out how to...
Texans vs. Eagles injury report: WR Nico Collins still unavailable to practice
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 9 as they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football from NRG Stadium Nov. 3. The Texans held a walkthrough and the participation is merely an estimation. Nevertheless the club listed receiver Nico Collins (groin)...
Raleigh News & Observer
The National Reaction to the Miami Dolphins Trades
The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday but not before the Miami Dolphins made two moves. View the original article to see embedded media. First, they traded Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for stalwart pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
Raleigh News & Observer
T.J. Hockenson Traded to Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions have decided to part ways with tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the Minnesota Vikings. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the potential of the team making a deal at the deadline. “There’s a couple of things that I’ve heard, but nothing that...
Raleigh News & Observer
XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
Raleigh News & Observer
How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
Comments / 0