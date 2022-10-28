Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Crash involving car and tractor trailers causes delays in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An overnight crash in Rockcastle County meant delays for drivers on Interstate 75. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident. In the original post, officials say one car and two tractor-trailers crashed at mile marker 55...
somerset106.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WKYT 27
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
somerset106.com
Somerset Ands Pulaski County Officials Dealing With String Of Road Sign Thefts
Officials in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Police and first responders are asking for help in stopping the thefts. City and county officials said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks. Somerset Streets and Road Director David Hargis said his crew is constantly busy replacing stolen street signs. First responders said not having a sign on a road could hurt their response to emergencies. Hargis added the East Lair Street sign has been stolen twice in recent weeks. Pulaski County road officials said they think kids are behind the thefts. They said some signs are taken more frequently than others because it may mean something to them. Somerset city officials said each sign and pole can cost more than $100 to replace.
wymt.com
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
3 injured in Wayne County crash involving cow, EMS vehicle
Three people are reportedly injured after a crash involving an EMS vehicle in Wayne County.
WKYT 27
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
somerset106.com
Health Department Reports While Laurel County Remains In The Green, There Was An Uptick In COVID Cases This Week
During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department reported an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in the county. Public Services Supervisor, Tyler Caldwell, said from October 24th through October 28th there were 70 new cases and 5 new hospitalizations, however Laurel County remains in the green. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines and the new Bivalent Booster. He said they also have the flu vaccine. He also commented on the spike in RSV cases statewide. He said RSV usually peaks in late fall and early winter, but it is appearing early with more cases than usual. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say. Investigators...
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
wnky.com
Collision in Laurel County leads to death of London police officer
LONDON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says a London Police Department officer has died following a vehicle accident. KSP troopers responded around 12:49 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle collision located at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Road in London. KSP says an investigation...
wdrb.com
KSP: London, Kentucky officer killed by alleged drunk driver in early morning crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A London, Kentucky police officer is dead after an early morning crash. According to Kentucky State Police, the officer was hit in a "head on crash" just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville...
somerset106.com
Missing Person Call Leads Laurel County Police To Wanted Man
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a call about a missing person led to the arrest of a Clay County man on unrelated charges. Deputy Greg Poynter responded to a call made by 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale of Manchester from a parking lot just off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway. After some investigation, it was determined that the report Hale made about a missing woman was false. At the same time, deputies discovered that Hale was wanted on felony theft charges out of Ohio. He was arrested and also charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
somerset106.com
Man Accused Of Causing A Crash That Killed London Police Officer Appears In Court
36-year-old Casey Byrd of Oneida, Tennessee, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a London police officer, has made his first court appearance. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest. The judge in the case set a $1 million bond during an arraignment that lasted just a couple of seconds inside the Laurel County courthouse. A not guilty plea was entered for Byrd who said very little from jail during the arraignment. Byrd is accused of driving drunk when his truck crashed into Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser. In his arrest citation, police say he failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294. Also in the citation, Byrd said he had been watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game at a friend’s house. The citation also states he claimed to be a federal officer when he was taken into custody. Reportedly, Byrd was arrested last month in Knox County, Tenn. on a charge of public intoxication. Records also show that according to the Federal Bureau of prisons, Byrd is employed as a senior officer specialist at the Federal Prison in McCreary County. Byrd has a preliminary hearing set for November 8th at 11am. That is when police could testify about what took place.
WKYT 27
Vehicle crashes into Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
wymt.com
Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An emotional night at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market Monday, as the community gathered to remember fallen officer Logan Medlock. The 26-year-old was killed early Sunday morning in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver. Parts of the vigil were streamed on Facebook by the London...
