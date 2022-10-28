ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Raleigh News & Observer

Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
TEXAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making moves. As the trade deadline inches closer, they have acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson, 30, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in 2016. He spent four years with the Bengals before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Dolphins Potential Scenarios at NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

The National Reaction to the Miami Dolphins Trades

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday but not before the Miami Dolphins made two moves. View the original article to see embedded media. First, they traded Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for stalwart pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Sources: Panthers Turned Down Rams First-Rounders for Burns

The Rams have had a disappointing season thus far, with a 3–4 record through eight weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the team from being aggressive on the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. SI’s Albert Breer reports that Los Angeles offered the Panthers two first-round picks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point

Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA

