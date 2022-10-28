Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game
Cleveland Browns will soon have to game plan for an unexpected pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins made a big-time trade just before the NFL's 4 p.m. trade deadline for Denver Broncos’ pass rusher Bradley Chubb, first reported by ESPN. Following the week 9 bye week, the Browns will face...
Raleigh News & Observer
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to make trades eventful. In years on the Jaguars beat, there have been countless trades that have been a jolt to the senses. The Jalen Ramsey trade was franchise-changing. The James Robinson trade was out of left field. The Calais Campbell trade was somber. But...
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Raleigh News & Observer
XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?
Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making moves. As the trade deadline inches closer, they have acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson, 30, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in 2016. He spent four years with the Bengals before...
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Dolphins Potential Scenarios at NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Clean-Up: Coach Ron Rivera Not Happy About Recurring Defensive Problem
The Washington Commanders came away with a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. If you watch the game or look at the stat box, you'll likely come away with the impression the Commanders' defense did everything possible to secure the win. And there were certainly some positives, as...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
Raleigh News & Observer
The National Reaction to the Miami Dolphins Trades
The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday but not before the Miami Dolphins made two moves. View the original article to see embedded media. First, they traded Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for stalwart pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
Raleigh News & Observer
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Defense Gets Major Boost with Acquisition of Linebacker Roquan Smith
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a bold move to improve their defense with the acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. The Ravens add a physical presence that can make plays sideline-to-sideline. Smith, 25, has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sources: Panthers Turned Down Rams First-Rounders for Burns
The Rams have had a disappointing season thus far, with a 3–4 record through eight weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the team from being aggressive on the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. SI’s Albert Breer reports that Los Angeles offered the Panthers two first-round picks...
Texans vs. Eagles injury report: WR Nico Collins still unavailable to practice
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 9 as they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football from NRG Stadium Nov. 3. The Texans held a walkthrough and the participation is merely an estimation. Nevertheless the club listed receiver Nico Collins (groin)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point
Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
Comments / 0