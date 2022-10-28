The Jacksonville Jaguars made a stunning move on Tuesday afternoon, trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley can't help the Jaguars in 2022, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as their No. 1 receiver for the future. But what else does the move mean for the Jaguars, who made no other moves during Tuesday's trade deadline? We break it down below.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO