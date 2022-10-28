Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Centre Daily
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Centre Daily
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Centre Daily
Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry
When asked on Thursday, Derrick Henry did not want to hear about what he has done against the Houston Texans throughout his career. “I don’t try to live in the past,” he said. “I’ve had some good games, but every year is different.”. Then on Sunday,...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Centre Daily
Brandin Cooks Supported by Deshaun Watson As Texans Trade With Cowboys Falls Through
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks took to Twitter immediately after the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline concluded and he seemed to be expressing his displeasure with the Houston Texans after the franchise failed to move him Tuesday afternoon. And his tweet received support from former Texans quarterback Deshaun...
Centre Daily
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Centre Daily
Bills Trade for Nyheim Hines From Colts
Minutes before the NFL trade deadline, the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Colts, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay announced Tuesday. In return, the Bills sent running back Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick that could potentially turn into a fifth-rounder to the Colts, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Centre Daily
3 Observations on the Jaguars’ Trade For Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a stunning move on Tuesday afternoon, trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley can't help the Jaguars in 2022, but it is clear the Jaguars see him as their No. 1 receiver for the future. But what else does the move mean for the Jaguars, who made no other moves during Tuesday's trade deadline? We break it down below.
Centre Daily
Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
Centre Daily
Report: Dolphins Trade for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due...
Centre Daily
What Have Five-Game Win Streaks Meant to Previous Titans Teams?
NASHVILLE – Five-game win streaks don’t come every season. Not for the Tennessee Titans, at least. Their current run of five triumphs, the most recent by a 17-10 score at Houston, put them in firm control of the AFC South and positioned them among the best teams in the AFC as the race for playoff seeding begins to take shape.
Centre Daily
Broncos Trade OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
Bradley Chubb is a Bronco no longer. On Tuesday, roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins acquired Denver's star outside linebacker in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick (owned by the 49ers), a 2024 fourth-round selection, and running back Chase Edmonds. The Broncos also surrendered...
Centre Daily
What the T.J. Hockenson Trade Means For the Vikings This Year and Beyond
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made an aggressive move on trade deadline day, acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions. To make the deal happen, the Vikings sent a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third for a 2023 fourth and a 2024 conditional fourth, which will become a fifth-rounder if the Vikings win a playoff game this season.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
There won't be any new receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks, or any other faces riding in from other teams to reinforce the New York Giants' depth, as general manager Joe Schoen refrained from getting involved in what was a wild final few hours before the league's trade deadline. Schoen is projected to...
Centre Daily
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Centre Daily
