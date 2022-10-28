ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat

According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Injury to Wild's Ryan Hartman 'more long term'

Marcus Foligno will not play Tuesday night because of an upper-body injury and it sounds like the Minnesota Wild will be without forward Ryan Hartman for an extended period of time. According Joe Smith of The Athletic, Hartman's injured "is considered more long term." Smith adds that Foligno's recovery time...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy