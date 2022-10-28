U.S. Forest Service honors Chumash Fire Department crew in Thursday ceremony

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.– The Chumash Fire Department was honored for its diligent work filling the community needs by the U.S Forest Service in a ceremony at Figueroa Mountain Forest Service Station Thursday.

The Chumash Fire Department filled in during staffing shortages to fully equip the USFS Figueroa Mountain station with a well-trained force. The Chumash fire officials transferred to the mountain station cleaned, staffed, and worked to get the station fully operational.

Figueroa Mountain Fire Station

Steve Hall, Acting Santa Lucia District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, expressed gratitude and hope in continuing to foster their relationship with the Chumash tribe.

“Los Padres is grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and their fire department for providing the U.S. Forest Service with staffing coverage at the Figueroa Fire Station this year. The Chumash engine crew played a critical role this summer and we look forward to strengthening this relationship in the years ahead.”

J.P. Zavalla, Fire Chief for the Chumash Fire Department, was honored to be entrusted to protect their tribal land.

“This is historically Chumash land and we have many sacred sites here in the Los Padres National Forest. The Chumash Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service have a common goal of protecting our resources here.”

The crew of 22 is no stranger to stepping in when necessary having been called to over 50 fires this year alone.

