ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in Blandford. Mass. State Police said troopers from the Russell barracks were called to Beech Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Woodford, VT, lost control...
BLANDFORD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
franklincountynow.com

Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident

(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
ASHFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post about nails on a road in Holyoke, causing damage to car tires, caught our attention, so went out to get answers and spoke exclusively with an impacted driver. Pamela Rivera told us she was driving her car on Canal Street in Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee

Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge. A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian. Donations could be on the rise following new textile trash ban regulations.
CHICOPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy