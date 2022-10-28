Read full article on original website
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow
A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
Cocaine, heroin, guns seized during Munsing Street investigation in Ludlow
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday following an investigation that found drugs and several firearms inside a Munsing Street home.
Car fire causes traffic on I-91N in Springfield
A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on I-91 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
Woman allegedly shoplifted from business three times in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect.
Tractor trailer blocks traffic on Route 57 rotary in Agawam
An accident involving a tractor trailer caused traffic on the Route 57 rotary in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Granville crews respond to Old Westfield Rd after rollover crash breaks utility pole
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Granville responded to Old Westfield Road Tuesday evening for reports of a rollover accident. According to Granville Police, the crash resulted in a broken utility pole. Officials said that Eversource is evaluating the damage to the pole and will notify police if road closures...
westernmassnews.com
1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford
BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in Blandford. Mass. State Police said troopers from the Russell barracks were called to Beech Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Woodford, VT, lost control...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
Car crushed under tractor-trailer in Chicopee crash on Burnett Rd. Tuesday
The entire front half of a car became mangled underneath a tractor-trailer during a crash in Chicopee early Tuesday morning, according to the Chicopee Police Department. A Chicopee Police spokesperson said there were no reported injuries from the crash. Speed was also not a factor in the collision. At around...
franklincountynow.com
Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident
(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
Car wedged underneath tractor-trailer on Burnett Rd. in Chicopee
Chicopee police are dealing with an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer this Tuesday morning.
Shots fired side-by-side on highway in West Springfield
There were shots fired while driving on the highway in West Springfield on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post about nails on a road in Holyoke, causing damage to car tires, caught our attention, so went out to get answers and spoke exclusively with an impacted driver. Pamela Rivera told us she was driving her car on Canal Street in Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge. A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian. Donations could be on the rise following new textile trash ban regulations.
Multiple garage fire put out on Corona Street in Springfield: How to prevent them
There was a multiple garage fire on Corona Street on Saturday in Springfield.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
fallriverreporter.com
One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95
A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
