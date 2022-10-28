ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping

The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy. The league's announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley, guarding former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: How Lakers Could Add Myles Turner While Retaining Russell Westbrook

Now that Indiana Pacers 3-and-D center/power forward Myles Turner has essentially pitched himself to your Los Angeles Lakers as a viable trade return for Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring maximum contract, will L.A. listen?. View the original article to see embedded media. The long-proposed deal that's reportedly been on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom

Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

Atlanta Hawks October Report Card

Offense - B The Hawks had the second-highest offensive rating (115.4) in the NBA last year. Over the offseason, Atlanta's front office sacrificed outside shooting for playmaking and defense. Through seven games, the team ranks 9th in offensive rating (114.2). Unfortunately, there are more concerning trends. The Hawks have one...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach

After the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, Brooklyn nearly underwent wholesale changes this summer. View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets were unwilling to commit to Kyrie Irving beyond this season. If they could've found a better offer than having to absorb Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract to obtain a first-round pick from the Lakers in 2027, perhaps he would've already played his last game with Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91

Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Centre Daily

Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb

The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
DENVER, CO

