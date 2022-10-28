Read full article on original website
Bayonetta 3: The Devil May Cry Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
After a long hiatus, the "Bayonetta" series is back with "Bayonetta 3," and despite the controversy surrounding the replacement of the titular character's voice actor, critics and gamers are loving it. On top of providing the fast-paced combo-based combat fans know and love, "Bayonetta 3" also features a ton of fun easter eggs for players to discover.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Every Season Pass Hero Explained
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is almost here, launching on Dec. 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players fight alongside some of the most iconic Marvel characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. But combat isn't quite the beat 'em up gameplay that superhero games are known for.
The Witcher Fans Rocked By Henry Cavill's Series Exit
Netflix's "The Witcher" has already seen two seasons, with "The Witcher" Season 3 slated to release next summer. Though that offering has yet to air, Netflix has already greenlit a fourth season as well, a bittersweet development due to the other news that broke with the reveal: Henry Cavill will soon leave the series and hand off the role of Geralt of Rivia to Liam Hemsworth.
Destiny 2: The Best Arc 3.0 Titan Build
Season 19 of "Destiny 2" offers some real treats for players, both new and old. Alongside the complete rework of the Arc subclass to bring it in line with the other 3.0 Light-based options, the season also marks the return of the fan-favorite King's Fall Raid and features a swashbuckling pirate-themed seasonal questline. While players are sure to enjoy delving into Oryx's lair in King's Fall or blasting enemies apart with the powerful new Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, the real prize of the season is the new ways Guardians can build themselves via the updated Arc subclass.
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Early Reactions To Star Ocean: The Divine Force Are Saying The Same Thing
When it comes to role-playing games, fewer companies in the world are more adept at putting out quality titles than publisher Square Enix. With legacy series like "Final Fantasy," "Dragon Quest," and "Kingdom Hearts" under its belt, the Japanese company has produced many classic titles within the genre. One of its more unsung classic series is undoubtedly "Star Ocean," a long-running JRPG franchise that has been mostly dormant for the past half-decade. But that all changes on Oct. 27 with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force."
Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Season Pass With Hilarious Deadpool Trailer
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" had fans divided when it was first announced because of the deck-building and card mechanics that determine combat. However, while this worried fans, the bad news kept coming with massive delays. After finally getting a release date of Dec. 2, 2022, fans were able to get excited about the game. To add to the already abundant amount of information about the game, Firaxis released a video announcing a season pass with a hilarious comedy bit from Deadpool.
The Easiest Way To Beat Silver Rathalos In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
"Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak" introduced a handful of returning faces when it was released. Of the harder challenges available to Master Rank hunters, the Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos easily rank near the top. The most challenging variants of the flagship wyverns descended into the game's expansion with much of their previous kit, alongside some new attacks. Seasoned "Monster Hunter" veterans and newcomers alike will want to watch out for these and strategize accordingly.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Don't Touch The Deck Achievement
The critically acclaimed campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally available to players. Due to the game's narrative not taking all that long to beat, it's entirely likely that some players are already on another playthrough and are looking to do some achievement or trophy hunting if they're not interested in the new multiplayer modes. There are 24 achievements or trophies in "Modern Warfare 2," and some can prove rather tricky. One of, if not the, toughest ones to pull off is "Don't Touch the Deck."
The Best Places To Find Diamonds In Minecraft
"Minecraft" officially released back in 2011, but it's still going strong today. A new update, planned for 2023, is set to add lots of exciting new content. With the game just as good as ever and still improving, now is as good a time as any to start exploring, crafting, and building.
How To Get Each Ending In A Plague Tale: Requiem
Now that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has been with us for long enough for players to begin to hit the 15-20 hour completion ceiling, folks are naturally wondering about how many endings the game has, as well as how to get them. It goes without saying that major spoilers for...
God Of War: Ragnarok's Photo Mode Will Be A Little Late
Historically speaking, taking a screenshot of your gameplay is a great way to share your gaming experiences with friends or the internet. Recently, many games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and even "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" have been released with a built-in photo mode, giving players complete control over what they're capturing and the style or angle in which they do it. 2018's "God of War" also had this feature, and "God of War: Ragnarok" — set to release for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 — is no different. That said, while it will have a photo mode in-game, this mode won't be shipping with the game and will instead arrive in a future update.
Overwatch 2's Halloween Cosmetic Prices Have Fans Heated
The highly anticipated multiplayer shooter "Overwatch 2" has been out for a while now, but things aren't going quite as smoothly as Activision Blizzard might have hoped. Recently, bugs forced the removal of certain heroes from "Overwatch 2," while other glitches remain unfixed. "Overwatch 2" only recently stopped forcing players to link their account to a phone number — barring many from the game — but these are far from the only issues longtime fans have with the sequel.
This Is The Best 556 Icarus Loadout For Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has been released, and while the campaign has been well-received by critics, it's still relatively short and certainly not the main event in the series. For most fans, the focus is on dominating competitive multiplayer. When it comes to success online, proper weapon and...
Call Of Duty Ghosts 2: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
The "Call of the Duty" series has evolved a great deal over the years and spawned numerous iterations. From the "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops" series to one-off titles like "World at War," the franchise has gone in lots of different directions since it launched in 2003. Among these various releases, one that stands out for taking the series in a unique direction is 2013's "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
How Kindergarten Cop Inspired A Major Aspect Of Silent Hill
Since its release in 1999, "Silent Hill" has long endured as one of the giants of horror games thanks to its creepy environments, iconic character and enemy design, pioneering use of camera angles, and Akira Yamaoka's simultaneously industrial and heavenly soundscape. The game has lingered long in the minds of its fans and has been brought sharply back into focus by the Silent Hill transmission, which teased a "Silent Hill 2" remake and two new titles, "Silent Hill: Townfall" and "Silent Hill: f," among a host of other goodies.
God Of War: Ragnarok's Star Studded Promo Has Fans Begging For Skins
The release date of "God of War Ragnarok" is rapidly approaching. "God of War Ragnarok" is hitting shelves on November 9, with the story picking up where "God of War" 2018 left off. In "God of War Ragnarok," Kratos will lift his Leviathan Axe and iconic Blades of Chaos once again alongside his son Atreus as they attempt to forestall Ragnarok. Ragnarok is the world-ending mythological event that spells the end for all Norse gods, so it will be interesting to see how Kratos handles it.
How Modern Warfare 2 References The Original's Most Controversial Mission
There are some moments from "Call of Duty" that have aged poorly, and one of the most controversial missions in gaming history comes from the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." The game's narrative revolved around terror attacks carried out by the Russian ultranationalist Makarov — one of which the player takes part in. The infamous mission called "No Russian" sees the player go undercover as a member of Makarov's crew as they massacre an airport full of innocent people. At the beginning of the mission, Makarov reminds his partners not to speak in their native tongue, warning them: "No Russian." In the end, the player character is found out and executed. There really isn't much else to the level except for mowing down civilians and a short shootout with police, but the false flag operation leads to World War III in the world of the game.
Is Dead Space Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Fans of "Dead Space" have every reason to be excited about the upcoming remake of the 2008 title. Since "Dead Space 3" bombed when it was released in 2013, it's been awhile since gamers got something good from the sci-fi horror franchise. In fact, the third entry in the "Dead Space" series performed so poorly that it canceled out any possibility of a "Dead Space 4." Given the success of the original and the advances in gaming tech that have been made over the last several years, there are high hopes for the newest iteration of "Dead Space."
