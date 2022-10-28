Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
numberfire.com
Bills obtain Nyheim Hines from Colts at deadline
The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Hines is a pass-catching specialist who should provide an upgrade for a Bills offense that averages the fifth-most pass attempts per game (38.7). Devin Singletary will likely lose a chunk of volume moving forward and James Cook could have a harder time getting on the field. In the Colts' backfield, Deon Jackson will presumably step in for Hines as the third-down back and Moss will remain an afterthought. Hines is expected to be available to make his Bills debut in Week 9 against the New York Jets.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Update: Tyler Higbee (neck) back in for Rams in Week 8
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is back in the game Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against teh San Francisco 49ers. Higbee was deemed questionable to return due to a neck injury. However, just a few minutes later, the team gave him the green light to return to the field.
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
numberfire.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) targeting Week 10 return for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (knee) is aiming to play in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mitchell has been on injured reserve since injuring his knee in the season opener. If he's able to play coming out of the 49ers' bye week, Mitchell will take over as the team's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey. Jeff Wilson, who replaced Mitchell as the starter until McCaffrey was acquired, was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) week-to-week
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will reportedly miss multiple weeks according to head coach John Harbaugh. Bateman was dealing with a foot injury heading into the Ravens' Thursday night tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made an unfortunate and early exit after aggravating the injury in a collision with teammate Devin Duvernay in the first quarter. It now appears that the 2021 first-round pick will miss multiple weeks as he recovers, leaving the door open for Duvernay to assume the role of the team's top wideout.
What the Calvin Ridley Trade Means for the Jaguars
Despite being unable to play this season, Ridley still presents the Jaguars with a true number-one option in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp 'dodged a bullet' with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp went down with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Afterward, he felt like he "dodged a bullet" in regards to the severity of the injury, but more testing will take place early in the week. The Rams' offense will take a big hit in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Kupp's injury is worse than the receiver believes. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee would be in line for more targets while there would be larger roles for wideouts Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson.
numberfire.com
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
numberfire.com
Nico Collins (groin) still not practicing for Texans on Tuesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) did not practice on Tuesday. Collins hasn't practiced since injuring his groin in Week 7 and he's trending toward missing another game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandin Cooks (wrist/non-injury) was downgraded to DNP on Tuesday, so the Texans might be without their two leading receivers at home on Thursday. If that's the case, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, and Tyron Johnson will attempt to catch passes from Davis Mills against the Eagles' secondary. There will also be more targets available for Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce out of the backfield.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals square off with the Cleveland Browns Monday night, but they'll have to do it without Ja'Marr Chase. How does this impact the betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the game, discussing Chase's absence, the traditional markets, and touchdown and yardage props they like for the game.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Clippers on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tate...
numberfire.com
Vikings acquire T.J. Hockenson from Lions for picks
The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Lions also sent over a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in the trade. Hockenson should immeditaely take over as the Vikings' starting tight end in place of Irv Smith Jr. (ankle), but he may not average as many targets as he was in the Lions' offense (6.1 per game). Hockenson's departure from Detroit is an upgrade for Josh Reynolds in terms of target share and a downgrade for Jared Goff. On the other side of things, Kirk Cousins gets a boost while Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn will likely take a hit. Smith is expected to miss 8-10 weeks, which essentially ends his season. Hockenson should be available to make his Vikings debut in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Reid: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) 'healthy right now'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that recently-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) is "healthy right now," as the team emerges from their Week 8 bye. What It Means:. Toney hadn't suited up for his former team since Week 2 after dealing with multiple hamstring injuries, but was...
