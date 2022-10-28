Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Related
Jayson Tatum’s Mother Is in Charge of the Finances and Won’t Let Him Spend His Boston Celtics Money
Jayson Tatum made a deal with his mother that he won't spend the money he's making with the Boston Celtics. The post Jayson Tatum’s Mother Is in Charge of the Finances and Won’t Let Him Spend His Boston Celtics Money appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
No more fried food for Boston's Jayson Tatum
There typically comes a point in any NBA star’s career where they realize the diet they had as a teenager simply is not good enough for them to keep going with as a rising player in the league if they want to get to their best selves in terms of athletic ability and conditioning.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
A friend of LeBron James has suggested that the Lakers star would be the perfect fit on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against the Cavs
The Knicks have some things to prove, both to themselves and the world, as they go up against the ghost of trade rumors past. After having their three-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks (3-2) are in Cleveland to face off against an exciting Cavaliers (4-1) team. In most circumstances, the sixth game of the season doesn’t hold much significance but unless you’ve been under a rock the last few months, you know there are some underlying storylines in this one.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
ESPN
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
BOSTON -- — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip […]
Cavaliers rally past Knicks, 121-108
Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cincinnati comes to town on Halloween night for what should be a huge game for the Browns and their fans. It’s a massive game for Cincinnati, whose star QB Joe Burrow has never defeated the Browns. The Bengals are 4-3. They went to the Super Bowl last year and know the road back begins with winning the AFC North.
Comments / 0