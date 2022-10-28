ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against the Cavs

The Knicks have some things to prove, both to themselves and the world, as they go up against the ghost of trade rumors past. After having their three-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks (3-2) are in Cleveland to face off against an exciting Cavaliers (4-1) team. In most circumstances, the sixth game of the season doesn’t hold much significance but unless you’ve been under a rock the last few months, you know there are some underlying storylines in this one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94

BOSTON -- — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
BOSTON, MA
8 News Now

Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy