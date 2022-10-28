Newport News tourism industry sees massive increase in spending in 2021

Tens of millions of tourist dollars were generated on the Peninsula in 2021, showing a positive trend compared to 2020.

“The tourism needle is really starting to move in the right proper direction,” said Liz Parker, the general manager of the Holiday Inn in Newport News City Center.

According to a report by the Virginia Tourism Cooperation, in Newport News, revenue from tourism reached more than $302 million in 2021, a 37.1% increase over 2020, when the pandemic had a devastating impact on the industry.

Parker said in March 2020, she went from a staff of 105 to a staff of 12. While their revenue drastically increased in 2021, it was still challenging to cater to the customers with employees in short supply.

“We have this great opportunity to capture additional business, but if you can’t service the business and you’re not able to accommodate for the business, then why even take the business,” Parker said.

The report also shows tourism fueled 2,985 jobs in Newport News in 2021, a 5.5% increase from the prior year.

To read the full report, click here .


