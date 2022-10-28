Read full article on original website
Winter Parking Restrictions Go Into Effect Tuesday, November 1st
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect on Tuesday, meaning your car could get a ticket if it is in the wrong spot. The limits are in effect whether it snows or not. The regulations are referred to as odd/even parking restrictions. On even days,...
October Was One of the Driest On Record
(KNSI) – St. Cloud saw a warmer and drier October than normal. In fact, it was one of the 10 driest Octobers ever recorded. Meteorologist James Taggart of the National Weather Service Twin Cities office gives the details. “On average, we get about two to three inches in the...
St. Cloud to Buy Back Parcel of Land Sold to Arctic Cat
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is getting ready to buy back a piece of land sold to Artic Cat Inc. after an expansion project never materialized. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold Arctic Cat around 18 acres of land in the I-94 industrial park to develop a manufacturing/testing facility in September 2016. In early 2017, the company was sold to Textron, and the development project was canceled.
Department of Natural Resources Stresses Hunter Safety Ahead of Rifle Season
(KNSI) — With the firearms deer opener just days away, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials are reminding hunters to practice proper safety techniques. Lieutenant Mike Martin of the Division of Enforcement says that starts with the correct handling of a rifle. “Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded....
St. Cloud Offering Virtual Tour Of Lake George
(KNSI) – The City of St. Cloud is offering a virtual tour of Lake George today. The tour is aimed at teaching the public about significant water improvement projects that have turned the lake’s water quality around since it was placed on the state’s impaired waters list in 2012. The virtual tour tackles the reasons behind the lake’s alum treatments and the purpose behind the swan pond.
Gas Prices Near 2021 Levels Locally
(KNSI) – AAA says gas prices nationally are drifting down like the falling leaves. The organization says demand domestically is tepid in a Monday release. Consumers pumped 8.93 million barrels per day in the past week, which is about 400,000 barrels lower than the same time last year. The national average was $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Minnesota, it was $3.61 statewide and even lower in the St. Cloud area at $3.39.
UPDATE: AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Two-Year-Old Boy Canceled
(KNSI) — An AMBER ALERT issued for a missing two-year-old boy has been canceled. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Shannon Yusef Ingram was found in North Minneapolis and is safe. He was taken by his non-custodial father, Shannon Dawayne Ingram, Sunday night. A vehicle connected to the...
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
Humorist, Author, Radio and TV Host David Sedaris to Make Tour Stop in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — Humor writer David Sedaris is coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts in May. Sedaris has written several personal essays and short stories, including “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” and “Theft By Finding.” He is a New York Times bestseller and a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning and The New Yorker. He has also been nominated for five Grammy awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.
