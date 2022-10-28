(KNSI) — Humor writer David Sedaris is coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts in May. Sedaris has written several personal essays and short stories, including “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” and “Theft By Finding.” He is a New York Times bestseller and a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning and The New Yorker. He has also been nominated for five Grammy awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.

10 HOURS AGO