ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KCET

Here's Where You Can Experience Día de los Muertos 2022 Celebrations In SoCal This Week

Halloween shares a common history with the three-day Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead — when we honor and remember our ancestors who have passed. Sometime in the 20th century, those two interrelated holidays grew apart, thanks to an over-commercialization of candy and costumes and the Hollywoodification of death and the spirit world as "horror."
magneticmag.com

The Love Festival Returns to the Southern California Desert (11.11 - 11.13)

In just under two weeks following what is expected to be a tense election Tuesday, The Love Machine returns to the Southern California desert once again for a Fall edition that is sure to put any of that anxiety to rest. From November 11th - 13th 2022 the likes of Dixon, Pan-Pot, KiNK, Denis Sulta, Doc Martin, wAFF, DJ Heather, Innellea, Sébastien Léger and many more will play. Including L.A. studio wizard, Nick Trikakis!
KTLA

These are the best Halloween events in Southern California

With Halloween right around the corner, those looking to celebrate the best of spooky season still have time to squeeze in some frightful fun this weekend. We’ve rounded up a variety of free and ticketed events from pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating to carnival rides, haunted mazes and Día de los Muertos celebrations. Los Angeles Día […]
CBS LA

Inside SoCal: Ghost Stories (10/30)

It's that time of year when we're all craving a little mystery, a dash of horror, and tales of the paranormal. So we offer you Craig Owens: paranormal expert, historian and author of Haunted by History: Separating the Facts and Legends of Eight Historic Hotels and Inns in Southern California,  Volume I. On this episode he shares the hauntings found at the historic Culver Hotel, while his book covers that and more featuring 8 Southern California hotels with paranormal activity. He tells us he doesn't want to believe in ghosts, but there's just too much he's seen and encountered to believe otherwise.And if you haven't been to The Culver Hotel lately, you may not know it's been brought back to its Golden Era glory thanks to the hotel's owner, Maya Mallick. She believes Mr. Culver would be proud, and who knows, maybe that's why he's making ghostly appearances on the staircase overlooking the restaurant (the interior really is something to behold). Added bonus: Dining and live music are back on a weekly basis.The Culver Hotel9400 Culver BoulevardCulver City, CA 90232310-558-9400culverhotel.com
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foodcontessa.com

In California, Four People Were Kidnapped, Including a Teen Girl and a Baby

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people are in custody after police say they took four people, including a teen girl and a baby of 6 months, from Southern California last week. According to the Westminster Police Department, officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby safe and sound in a Costa Mesa hotel room early Thursday morning. This was after the two adults who had also been taken were able to get away and call 911.
WESTMINSTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy