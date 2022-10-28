Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Army Sergeant Admits Murdering Fellow Soldier by Stabbing Him 40 Times as Retaliation for Being a ‘Snitch’ About Friend’s Marijuana Use
A Former U.S. Army sergeant admitted to stabbing a fellow soldier to death as retaliation because the victim turned the killer’s friend in for using marijuana. Byron Booker, 29, hails from Ludowici, Georgia. He recently pleaded guilty to one count of premeditated murder of a member of the U.S. uniformed services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.
Ex-U.S. Army Sergeant Admits He Stabbed Fellow Soldier to Death
A former U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a fellow soldier who had alerted superiors to his use of marijuana. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Byron Booker struck a plea deal on a charge of premeditated murder and now faces life behind bars for the June 2020 murder of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk at Fort Stewart. Booker is said to have admitted to investigators that he and his co-defendant, Jordan Brown, talked about “silencing” Hawk after he tattled on Booker. Booker then ambushed Hawk in the middle of the night, entering his barracks and slashing him “repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon,” prosecutors said. Hawk’s body was found the next day with 40 knife wounds. “Byron Booker murdered a former fellow soldier in cold blood in retaliation for that soldier performing his duties as a service member,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. Brown, accused of conspiring with Booker to carry out the murder, awaits further proceedings in his case.Read it at Department of Justice
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy ‘in Full Uniform’ Allegedly Raped Woman in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Followed Her from Work Days Later
A 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store parking lot last week then followed her from her place of employment in the following days. Steven Victor Abreu of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody on...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police said Bustami had been involved in a “verbal dispute” with her mom, who was later found in a Vegas residence with “multiple lacerations.” She was pronounced...
Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM
Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
Drug lord who killed town's mayor and 19 others used social media to try to blame rival gang, Mexican police say
Authorities said Thursday the massacre of 20 townspeople in southern Mexico appears to have been the work of a drug lord who used social media to try to blame a rival gang. The new revelations illustrate how Mexican drug cartels are increasingly using social media to apportion blame for attacks and mislead authorities and the public.
Delivery driver convicted of murder after DNA found in fingernails of Google employee killed on morning jog
A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
A gunman killed 36 people — including kids young as 2 — at a Thai daycare center. Police say he was an ex-officer who got fired.
A gunman opened fire at a Thai childcare centre, killing at least 36 people including children before fleeing, per multiple reports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting
A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept
MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
CBS News
Philadelphia teenager arrested, charged in connection with Pottstown homicide: MontCo DA
POTTSTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery Country District Attorney's Office says a Philadelphia teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dakari Rome and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy. Authorities identified the arrested person as 17-year-old Jahme Barnes of North Philadelphia. Barnes was charged with...
Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward.
Former heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking 22 tons of cocaine worth $1B through U.S. ports
A former heavyweight boxer from Montenegro was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday with trafficking in 22 tons of cocaine worth over $1 billion, most of which was part of one of the largest cocaine seizures in American history. Goran Gogic, 43, was arrested on Sunday night...
Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
It took a Fulton County jury a little over three hours to convict a 22-year-old of robbing and fatally shooting a weddin...
Mayor and 17 Others Butchered in Town Hall Massacre in Mexico
The mayor of a small town in Mexico was shot dead along with 17 others Wednesday after gunmen stormed into a town hall and opened fire. The massacre in San Miguel Totolapan has been blamed on the Los Tequileros gang, which reportedly has ties to a powerful cartel. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and called for justice for the victims. Disturbing images circulating on social media showed bloodied bodies lying on the ground in the wake of the attack, which also left council workers and police officers dead. Mayor Almeda’s father, who was also once the mayor, was also killed in his home before the massacre at the town hall began.Read it at BBC
Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week
Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s mother has insisted she is “not hiding” as she’s considered the only suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. Leilani Simon spoke to WTOC for her first interview since 20-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than two weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October. “I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”Last week, Chatham County police announced...
