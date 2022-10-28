Addison Rae Channels the ‘90s in Low Rise Denim Skirt, Corset Top & Pointy Pumps at the WIF Honors 2022

Addison Rae attended the 2022 Women In Film Honors at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles yesterday. The TikTok sensation was dressed in a denim futuristic ensemble with pointy heels.

Rae’s red carpet look consisted of a suede chocolate brown halter-style crop top with a structured fit and long sleeves which she paired alongside a maxi denim skirt. The denim bottoms featured a train that trailed behind her and distressing near the waistband. Rae wore dangling gold earrings and styled her brown tresses in a slick middle part going straight down her back.

While her shoes were almost hidden underneath the skirt, Rae chose a pair of black pointy heels to elongate her silhouette.

Rae’s personal shoe style, much like her wardrobe choices, is often more casual and trend-oriented with a focus on Y2K aesthetics. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike, and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli, and other top brands.

Recently, the rising star has been hitting the gym in retro silhouettes. While attending a pilates class in Los Angeles, Rae wore a black All Yoga onesie with a Prada shoulder bag and chunky black Prada lug-sole loafers.

The 2022 WIF Honors celebrated women outstanding women who are “forging forward” and are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better. The event was supported by sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partner STARZ. The annual benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry. This year’s Honors honored Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart, and Olivia Wilde among others.

