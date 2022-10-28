Read full article on original website
WOWK
Kayza Massey named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; 5 WVU players honored by the conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor. Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally...
WOWK
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
WOWK
Brown updates injury list: Donaldson out for season
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.
WOWK
WVU players have bought in to Coach P
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
WOWK
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WOWK
Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
WOWK
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WOWK
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WOWK
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
WOWK
WVSSAC Cross Country state champions
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 cross country state tournament was held over the weekend, and we crowned some area athletes state champions!. Morgantown took home the title for Class AAA in girls, University was the runner-up. University took home the title in Class AAA in boys, Hurricane was...
