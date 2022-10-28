At least 6 people injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral, officials say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Police: 2 innocent bystanders killed in North Side shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The senseless violence on Pittsburgh's North Side this weekend killed two innocent bystanders.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned both were mothers just trying to get home. Pittsburgh police identified the two victims as 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic and 59-year-old Betty Averytt.Paramedics rushed Mehalic, a mother of four, to Allegheny General Hospital, but she didn't make it. Averytt, a mother and grandmother known by many as "Miss Betty," died at the scene.There's still police tape marking one of the bullet holes at the bus shelter along Cedar Avenue Monday. KDKA talked to people sitting beneath the hole."I think it was a...
toofab.com
'Malnourished' Woman Wearing Metal Dog Collar Bangs Door-to-Door Seeking Help, Suspect Now in Custody
A neighbor noted that the device on the victim's neck appeared to be some kind of shock collar. A young woman in Missouri escaped a home in a suburban neighborhood, where she was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted for a "significant period of time," authorities say. A neighbor, Ciara...
Woman arrested for 2nd time after husband dies a month after injury
A Georgia woman is back in jail after previously having a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County. Deanna Ferguson Hinds was arrested after her husband was shot on Sept. 18. Ferguson Hinds called 911 stating she shot her husband and that he was having difficulty breathing. When officers arrived, they found the gun and saw Jhamar Hinds leaning over the armrest of the couple’s vehicle.
iheart.com
At Least 36 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 36 people, including 22 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via NBC News. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while fleeing...
Suspect who 'shot a Michigan hotel clerk dead in a dispute over his bill' then mounted a seven-hour standoff with police surrenders peacefully: Cops say he has a 'history of drug use and mental illness'
An armed suspect with a history of drug use and mental illness killed a hotel clerk following a dispute over the bill and then barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel on Thursday, police said. Around seven hours later, the suspect finally surrendered. 'The barricaded gunman has...
Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting
A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
‘It was like a warzone’: 18-month-old among six shot in North Carolina
Police are investigating a shooting in North Carolina that left multiple people injured and counted a child and an 18-month-old among the victims shot.Police said the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 9.30pm in downtown Oxford, located about 30 miles northeast of Durham.When officers arrived on the scene, ABC 11 reported, they discovered six people wounded in the shooting, with the victims ranging in age from 18-months-old to 64 years old. Another child was also reportedly wounded in the shooting, but their age was not disclosed.All individuals were taken to a hospital in Oxford, while four of the injured people...
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
Amazon driver found dead in yard
An Amazon delivery driver has been found dead in a yard in Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff was called Monday by someone reporting that a delivery van had been sitting outside a home in Wood Heights, Missouri, for several hours, KCTV reported. When deputies got to the location they found...
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US
It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
A US Customs and Border Protection officer is killed at a Florida shooting range, police say
An officer with the US Customs and Border Protection was unintentionally shot and killed by a fellow officer during a training exercise at a Florida shooting range, police said Thursday.
Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley
MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive. Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to Police
The man, identified by the Aurora Police Department, as Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora, shot his former boss to death over a typo on his paycheck, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson., is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson. Love, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson.
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, including shooter
A school shooting took place at a high school in St. Louis, where three people, including the shooter, were killed, and six others were injured.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
Dashcam Catches Brutal Collision Between Sheriff Going 100 MPH On Emergency Call And Deer
This is the last thing you need happening when responding to an emergency call. Back in 2017, a Minnesota Sheriff from Isanti County was responding to just that when in the blink of an eye, he hit a deer head on. While in pursuit the car reached 100 MPH, and...
WNDU
114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend
(NBC News/WNDU) - 114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado back in June was believed to be heading to South Bend, according to NBC News. The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people. According to Colorado State Patrol, David Maldonado, 27, was taken into...
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
Comments / 0