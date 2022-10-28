As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO