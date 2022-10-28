ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Rent’s Too High: Santa Barbara Tenants Share Rental Horror Stories at Courthouse

There’s nothing spookier than rent in Santa Barbara. At least that’s according to one of the many handmade signs on display during the Rent’s Too High Tenants Rally held over Halloween weekend in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where area residents feeling the squeeze from rising rents shared their own horror stories to help spread awareness of a growing housing crisis in the city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)

As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready.  More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lisa Kelly turns seawall into work of art

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Mural artist Lisa Kelly is turning a seawall south of Solimar along the old Pacific coast highway into a work of art..  “I was pleasantly surprised when Jeri sent me a text asking if I was interested in painting the wall and well yeah, hang out at the beach everyday and paint pictures The post Lisa Kelly turns seawall into work of art appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Fully-Engulfed Box Tuck | Ventura

10.31.2021 | 4:21 AM | VENTURA – Ventura City Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 1891 Goodyear Ave. When units arrived on scene, the found a box truck fully-engulfed to the front of the business. The fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes. A...
VENTURA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Community Memorial names new CEO

Community Memorial Health System has chosen a successor for Gary Wilde, who has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Ventura County nonprofit hospital and clinic system. The new top executive will be Mick Zdeblick, the former CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. He...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew. An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month. On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor. They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands. Captain Brittney Csorba The post Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent

New Medical Director Announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

16-year-old girl mauled by pack of large dogs in Thousand Oaks

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. A neighbor called 911 after...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy