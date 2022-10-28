Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Rent’s Too High: Santa Barbara Tenants Share Rental Horror Stories at Courthouse
There’s nothing spookier than rent in Santa Barbara. At least that’s according to one of the many handmade signs on display during the Rent’s Too High Tenants Rally held over Halloween weekend in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where area residents feeling the squeeze from rising rents shared their own horror stories to help spread awareness of a growing housing crisis in the city.
Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)
As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $889,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $567,196. The average price per square foot was $364.
Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria
The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could bring a solution for people amid a tough housing search.
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria
A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
Lisa Kelly turns seawall into work of art
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Mural artist Lisa Kelly is turning a seawall south of Solimar along the old Pacific coast highway into a work of art.. “I was pleasantly surprised when Jeri sent me a text asking if I was interested in painting the wall and well yeah, hang out at the beach everyday and paint pictures The post Lisa Kelly turns seawall into work of art appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Natural Cafe on State Street to Shut Down Over Homeless, Parklets and Rats
Another one of downtown Santa Barbara's flagship local restaurants is fleeing State Street. The Natural Cafe at 508 State St. is closing its doors after 30 years. The lease is up in March 2023, and owner Kelly Brown told Noozhawk on Friday that State Street is no longer a viable place.
onscene.tv
Crews Respond to Fully-Engulfed Box Tuck | Ventura
10.31.2021 | 4:21 AM | VENTURA – Ventura City Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 1891 Goodyear Ave. When units arrived on scene, the found a box truck fully-engulfed to the front of the business. The fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes. A...
Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a car rollover at Calle Real and El Sueno Road off Highway 101 north leaving at least two female occupants with major injury at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Community Memorial names new CEO
Community Memorial Health System has chosen a successor for Gary Wilde, who has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Ventura County nonprofit hospital and clinic system. The new top executive will be Mick Zdeblick, the former CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. He...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor
VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew. An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month. On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor. They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands. Captain Brittney Csorba The post Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Medical Director Announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
KTLA.com
16-year-old girl mauled by pack of large dogs in Thousand Oaks
A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. A neighbor called 911 after...
syvnews.com
CIF Central Section playoffs: St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley to host first-round games; Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez hit the road
St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley have drawn first-round home games for the CIF Central Section Football Playoffs. All other northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County teams that qualified for the football post-season will be on the road. No. 6 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Clovis...
