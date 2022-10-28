Public Test of Election Equipment This Saturday

Public invited to observe the testing of equipment that will be used November 8.

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office invites the public to observe its public test of election equipment this weekend.

Prior to each election, the Clerk’s Office staff tests its DS200 tabulators to make sure they will accurately count votes on Election Day.

After testing each machine for accurate vote tabulation, Clerk’s Office staff secure the ballot box and scanner with tamper evident seals that are marked with unique serial numbers. The Clerk’s Office staff documents these serial numbers at the public test, and election officials verify the serial numbers as they open the polls on Election Day.

The City of Madison public test of election equipment will be held at 2713 E. Washington Ave., 9:00am until completed on Saturday, Oct. 29.