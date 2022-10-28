Read full article on original website
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
milfordmirror.com
Stratford's Two Roads Brewing planning food hall in former PizzaCo space
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stratford's Two Roads Brewing is planning to open a food hall across the street from its brewery, its owners announced Monday. The new 70-seat venue, Two Roads Food Hall and Bar, will open in the former PizzaCo space early...
cityofwesthaven.com
7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport area's Mexican bakeries come alive on Day of the Dead
BRIDGEPORT — Maria Cordero, 63, pointed towards the bread behind a glass case at the H&H Bakery. She asked for pan de muerto, or literally bread of the dead, which is part of the Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos celebrations. While racks filled with the bread...
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest
On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
thebeveragejournal.com
Canción Tequila Featured at New Haven Pairing Dinner
New Haven’s Camacho Garage, in cooperation with Canción Tequila, hosted a tequila pairing dinner on Sept. 15. Held on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, the five-course culinary event featured signature cuisine by Camacho Garage Co-owner and Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho paired with craft cocktails featuring Canción Tequila by Aude Guerrero, Lead Bartender. Andy Verderame, Co-owner, Canción Tequila, made a special guest appearance to give guests background on the ultra-premium tequila line, which includes Canción Tequila Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Co-owned by Verderame and Karen Brown of Branford, the award-winning 100% blue agave tequila line is distributed in the state by Angelini Wine, Ltd.
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
wiltonbulletin.com
Annabelle leaves home: Seeking the supernatural in CT at the Warren's Paracon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of people lined up for the chance to see the infamous Annabelle doll during The Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon in Mohegan Sun on Saturday. The doll was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said there...
Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard
Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
thebeveragejournal.com
Two Roads Presents Annual Ok2berfest
Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Company hosted its ninth annual Ok2berfest celebration on Sept. 17-18. Guests enjoyed Two Roads beer and seltzer in the brewery’s taproom, Hop Yard and the Ok2berfest Biergarten, along with German-inspired live entertainment from the H.S.V. Austrian Dance Group and musical acts — including Fritz’s Polka Band, the Mighty Ploughboys, the High and Mighty Brass Band and the Fat Bois Brass Band — and food from a variety of local vendors. More Volksfest fun was had during the stein-hoisting and brat-eating competitions throughout the weekendlong celebration, which has become the second-largest brewery-held Oktoberfest on the East Coast.
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
milfordmirror.com
The Meat Grinder CT HS football podcast (S5, E9): Cromwell / Portland's Randell Bennett & It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 again!
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5 E8): Cromwell Portland's Randell Bennett and It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 again!. Welcome back to another thrilling episode of the Meat Grinder, your weekly look at high school football in Connecticut with GameTimeCT's Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. And it was...
Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say
A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed. New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department. According to...
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Bristol Press
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
NBC Connecticut
Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses
A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
sheltonherald.com
GALLERY: What we saw during the Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun
The real "Annabelle" doll from the "Conjuring" film universe along with a host of vendors and demonologist were on hand for the second annual Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon event at Mohegan Sun Saturday. Tony Spera, curator of the Warren Occult Museum, started the event as a way to...
