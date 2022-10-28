Read full article on original website
Got Extra Cash? Here's 1 Stock to Spend It On
Food and drug retailer Albertsons (ACI) reported stellar second-quarter earnings, and the company has guided solid growth in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, ACI’s merger agreement with Kroger (KR) is expected...
Led by NIO the Chinese Stocks Carnage is Back
Chinese EV makers are slumping in the pre-market session today on growth concerns and as the positive impact from the comments of China’s central bank last week wanes. Additionally, supply chain woes, tight COVID-19 restrictions, and soft demand coupled with Tesla cutting prices in China are adding to the selling pressure.
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
How does inflation impact the stock market? All you need to know
Inflation is a crucial part of the economy, and well-controlled inflation signals a healthy economic condition. The high demand and lower supply can bump up the inflation rate. The central bank generally raises interest rates to control soaring costs. The global market has been disrupted this year due to the...
Kalkine : Which 3 TSX stocks can retirees explore today? | Kalkine Media
To build a retirement portfolio, the strategy must be long-term. Investors need to be selective about stocks as they plan for their retirement. Remember to look at past performance along with present market trends. Apart from this, check the company’s background as well as its valuation. For retirees, there should be a regular flow of income. This aspect should be kept in mind while filling up your portfolio.
Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed
Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Bitcoin was initially not supposed to compete with anything like gold or listed stocks, but to compete with fiat currencies. The term ‘mining’ in the cryptocurrency verse is not at all comparable to the traditional mining process of gold. Gold has definite utility in jewellery and as a...
Kalkine : Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have an answer? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the US, Australia, and Canada have remained skeptical of Bitcoin and altcoins’ (Bitcoin’s alternatives) use as legal tender.
Why EML’s (ASX:EML) share price fell 26% on ASX today
EML declared to temporarily cease onboarding any new customer, agent, and distributor to its UK-based subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services. This decision was driven by a few concerns raised by Financial Conduct Authority. EML’s share price fell 26% on ASX at 10:57 AM AEDT today. EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) on...
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
Here's why Piedmont’s (ASX:PLL) shares are trading in green today
Piedmont's shares were trading at AU$0.97 apiece on ASX up 3.76% on ASX at 1.14 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 materials index, which was trading 0.51% lower at 15,137.20 points. Piedmont's (ASX:PLL) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. The lithium company’s...
Nitro’s (ASX:NTO) shares zoom up over 17% on Alludo’s offer
Nitro Software has entered a process deed with Alludo, a North American software firm. Alludo has offered to buy all of Nitro for AU$2.00 per share. A few days ago, Nitro was given a takeover offer of AU$1.80 per share by another tech firm Potentia. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) today...
Bed Bath & Beyond Could Go Bankrupt
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has been staggered by poor management, poor inventory control, lack of store upgrades and overwhelming competition. It has been one of America’s most troubled retailers for the past two years. CNN Business analysts believe the difficulties are so severe that Bed Bath & Beyond belongs on a list of store chains that could go bankrupt. The conclusion was based on credit agency reports and the chance the economy could continue its downturn.
Amazon Sees Slowing Sales for the Holiday Season. Here’s What That Means for Shoppers
The giant online retailer forecasts holiday season sales increasing at the lowest rate since 2001. Will that mean more bargains or out-of-stocks?
Kalkine : What made UK real pay drop at sharpest rate since 2010 financial crisis? | Kalkine Media
Already reeling under the escalating cost of living squeeze, households are facing extra pressure, with the UK pay plunging at the fastest speed since 2010. According to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the inflation-adjusted real wages tumbled by 2.6% in the year to April. This was the strongest decline since the 3.3% fall witnessed through the 2010 financial crisis. Know more in this video by Kalkine Media.
Kalkine : What is an IRA account? All you need to know | Kalkine Media
An IRA account in the USA is a long-term retirement savings plan. IRAs offer certain tax benefits to customers. There are primarily four types of IRAs for individuals, each with different criteria and benefits.
How these ASX tech shares performed in past one year
ASX 200 Information Technology has dropped 39.15% in a year and 34% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. NYSE Technology index has dropped 40.99% since January 2022. NASDAQ-100 Technology sector index has tumbled by 36.63% since the beginning of 2022. Australian technology index ASX 200 Information Technology (INDEXASX:XIJ) has fallen 34%...
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
Can NFTs be used for commercial transactions?
Some popular names in the non-fungible token (NFT) space are Beeple, Pak, CryptoPunk, and Bored Ape Yacht Club. NFTs are typically regarded a part of the broader cryptoverse, but each NFT asset is considered unique. BTC of the Bitcoin and ETH of the Ethereum ecosystem are fungible tokens, and the...
What drove Pushpay’s (ASX:PPH) shares 8% higher today?
Sixth Street and BGH Capital signed an agreement to buy all Pushpay Holdings’ shares. The cash price for Pushpay shares will be NZ$1.34 per share. Pushpay’s share price rose over 8% on ASX today. Pushpay Holdings Limited’s (ASX:PPH) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no major news...
