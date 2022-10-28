ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN LAKESIDE CRASH

November 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – This morning shortly before 6 a.m., a 61-year-old man from Lakeside died at the scene of a solo motorcycle crash. According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morena Avenue to westbound Vigilante Road in Lakeside, when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a raised curb, a street sign and a fence.
LAKESIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed Repeatedly Near Mission Bay Park: Police

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego Police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say Driver Carjacked in Pacific Beach

Authorities said Monday a driver was carjacked in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego. The carjacking took place just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said. While a Volkswagen sedan was stopped on Garnet Avenue, a man walked up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified

UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job

A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
CHULA VISTA, CA

