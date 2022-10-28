Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist killed in East County crash
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup
Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
San Diego couple who died in Mission Beach traffic crash identified
A San Diego couple who died in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach has been identified.
eastcountymagazine.org
MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN LAKESIDE CRASH
November 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – This morning shortly before 6 a.m., a 61-year-old man from Lakeside died at the scene of a solo motorcycle crash. According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morena Avenue to westbound Vigilante Road in Lakeside, when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a raised curb, a street sign and a fence.
20-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed Repeatedly Near Mission Bay Park: Police
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego Police.
2 People Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mission Beach (Mission Beach, CA)
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
San Diego Police: Driver falls asleep at wheel, truck rolls over
Two people escaped serious injury following a rollover crash in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police Say Driver Carjacked in Pacific Beach
Authorities said Monday a driver was carjacked in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego. The carjacking took place just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said. While a Volkswagen sedan was stopped on Garnet Avenue, a man walked up...
Man dies after crashing into parked car, telephone pole in La Mesa
Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old La Mesa man who died from a collision Sunday morning.
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified
UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
16-year-old shot and killed after National City Halloween party identified
SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old who was gunned down following a National City house party on October 28, 2022, was identified as Gillian Del Valle, the sister of Janessa Del Valle, 19, who was shot and killed in front of their Bonita home in 2020. National City police responded...
Car destroys multiple parked vehicles in El Cajon
A suspected drunken driver is accused of leaving behind a trail of destruction in El Cajon early Friday morning.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job
A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
Shooting in Teralta West neighborhood leaves one person injured
San Diego police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in the Teralta West neighborhood Saturday night.
Comments / 0