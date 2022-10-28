ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
TheStreet

Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks

It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
Reuters

Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
gcaptain.com

Biden Backs Down On Russian Oil Price Cap

By Saleha Mohsin (Bloomberg) US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation. Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil...
The Independent

Investors wait to find out how falling oil price hit BP’s summer

Falling oil prices hit Shell in the third quarter of the year, but investors will want to see for themselves on Tuesday whether BP will also post massive profits regardless.Experts are definitely expecting a bumper performance from the oil giant, with profits set to have more than doubled from last year.It would be a strong performance, meaning an expected underlying replacement cost profit – a measure that BP likes to use – of £6.14 billion, compared to just over £3.3 billion a year earlier.But in some ways, the result would be a slowdown. The company reported just under £8.5 billion...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
CBS News

Oil giants rake in record profits as energy prices remain high

Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.
rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
TheStreet

Five Fundamental Reasons for High Oil Volatility

The third quarter of 2022 was soft for oil. The nearby futures price of WTI declined about 25%, and at $80 per barrel, was more than 10% lower than it was before the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The shape of the futures curve collapsed: The spread between the nearby futures contract and 12 months forward ended the quarter around $8 after averaging $17 in the second quarter.
