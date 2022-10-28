Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB predicted to Michigan following weekend visit
Michigan did not disappoint on the field for its hottest recruiting weekend of the season, crushing in-state rival MSU in front of dozens of top targets in the next three classes. As a result, predictions for Michigan have come in for a couple prospects the staff would love to have...
Michigan State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 10
Illinois continues to look like the class of the Big Ten West and looks to make another big step towards doing that by winning at home against a lowly Michigan State team. The Spartans were once a top 10 team about a year ago, but now look anything but that top tier team from a season ago. They currently sit at 3-5, fresh off a 29-7 loss to in-state rival Michigan on the road.
Michigan State suspends 4 football players after Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
Four Spartans have been suspended indefinitely while the investigation into the post-game altercation inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel continues...
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is out of control, and everyone involved should look in the mirror
Saturday's game between the Spartans and Wolverines was marred by multiple post-game incidents...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Grand Valley State: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Seven months after a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Duke, Michigan State is back in action. The Spartans play their first and only public exhibition game of the season on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, less than a week before they open the season on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona.
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker News
Jim Harbaugh is still fuming over what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State on Saturday night. A couple of Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel by some Michigan State players. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Michigan State...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News
In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
WILX-TV
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
WATCH: Michigan State players fight Michigan player in tunnel after rivalry game
Michigan State took an ugly loss at Michigan on Saturday night and the anger spilled over into the tunnel when a fight broke out. Mostly from the Michigan State side, as several Spartans players were captured on video fighting what appeared to be a single Michigan player. It's unclear which players ...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
No. 22 Michigan intros new supporting cast in opener with IPFW
Michigan marched through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament last season, but don’t look for the that lineup
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
