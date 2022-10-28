ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Michigan State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 10

Illinois continues to look like the class of the Big Ten West and looks to make another big step towards doing that by winning at home against a lowly Michigan State team. The Spartans were once a top 10 team about a year ago, but now look anything but that top tier team from a season ago. They currently sit at 3-5, fresh off a 29-7 loss to in-state rival Michigan on the road.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State

According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker News

Jim Harbaugh is still fuming over what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Wolverines' win over Michigan State on Saturday night. A couple of Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel by some Michigan State players. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Michigan State...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

