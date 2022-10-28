ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

LeBron James declares fandom allegiance to Browns, ditches Cowboys

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Big news has just struck down as LeBron James has declared himself a permanent fan of the Cleveland Browns. A long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the former Cleveland Cavaliers’ MVP and NBA champion has stated he was forced to make a change in fandome dating back to the era of Colin Kaepernick’s movement.

“I had to chill out on the Cowboys, man… When guys were kneeling and guys where having freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner, and a lot of people in their front office and a lot of people who ran their organization was like ‘if you do that around here, you will never play for this franchise again,’ and I just did not think that was appropriate.”

The Browns must be thrilled to have the allegiance of Akron’s own King James, even if they cannot necessarily claim to be the morally superior franchise. It has been a slow news day, but LeBron is always news in Cleveland.

