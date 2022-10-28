The Roanoke Rapids High School Lady Yellow Jackets Cross Country Team advance to State Meet and Jackets football earn 1st round playy-off game. The Roanoke Rapids High Women's Cross Country team finished 4th as a team in the NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional on Saturday in Raleigh. They were paced by Savannah Medlin who finished 5th overall in the meet to earn all region. With this finish the team has qualified for the NCHSAA 2A State Championship meet this Saturday November 5th in Kernersville, NC. The girls will run at 10:20 am. Here is a link to purchase tickets.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO