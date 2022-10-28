Read full article on original website
Severn native one of three HCC presidential finalists
Severn native Patrena Benton Elliott was the first of three Halifax Community College presidential hopefuls to be presented to the public during a forum on the campus Monday. Another public forum is scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Phillip Taylor Building. “I think being native...
ECU Health names new CFO
After an extensive search and interview process with stakeholders across the organization, ECU Health announced Andrew Zukowski as the health system’s new chief financial officer effective November 28. “It is my great honor to welcome Andy as the next CFO of ECU Health,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of...
L. Neil Southard
L. Neil Southard, 53, died Monday morning, October 31, 2022 in his Littleton home following an extended illness. A native of Craven County, Neil was born April 28, 1969, to Worth Junior (Pug) and Glenda Sue Page Southard. His parents; a sister, Laura Dupree; first wife, Michelle Brill Southard; and a nephew, Trey Inman, all preceded him in death.
Gloria Jones DeBruhl
Gloria Jones DeBruhl, 81, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. Gloria was born in Halifax County, NC, February 13, 1941, daughter to the late Benjamin T. and Mabel Bridges Jones. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke Rapids. In addition to her...
Community coalition formed in Enfield to address growth issues
In August 2021, the Town of Enfield – with the support of the Enfield Economic Development & Revitalization Commission and the Collective Center – reached out to NCGrowth, a multi-state economic development center based at UNC Chapel Hill to conduct a study regarding development opportunities for the town.
Yellow Jackets Womens Cross County and Jackets Football State tournament info
The Roanoke Rapids High School Lady Yellow Jackets Cross Country Team advance to State Meet and Jackets football earn 1st round playy-off game. The Roanoke Rapids High Women's Cross Country team finished 4th as a team in the NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regional on Saturday in Raleigh. They were paced by Savannah Medlin who finished 5th overall in the meet to earn all region. With this finish the team has qualified for the NCHSAA 2A State Championship meet this Saturday November 5th in Kernersville, NC. The girls will run at 10:20 am. Here is a link to purchase tickets.
RRPD roundup: Drug charges after stop; scooter larceny
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Captain Jamie Hardy:. On Sunday Officer T. Acree observed the driver of a vehicle attempting to avoid a license checking station. After stopping the vehicle, Acree detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After detaining both occupants,...
