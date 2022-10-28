Read full article on original website
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
WNYT
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
WRGB
Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
iheart.com
WNYT
Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges
An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
WRGB
15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared, with no new leads
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in November 2007 in Greenwich, NY. There has been no sign of Jaliek in the last 15 years. Several years ago, the case itself was reclassified as a probable homicide. Back in 2017, Cambridge-Greenwich Police told CBS 6 News...
WNYT
Watervliet police say suspect’s arrest shines spotlight on bail reform laws
Watervliet police say a man arrested seven times in the last year keeps being set free due to bail reform laws. Police most recently arrested 37-year-old Joshua Prew on Thursday. Investigators say he was selling illegal drugs out of an unsanitary home at 2418 Third Ave. with children inside. Hours...
Gov. Hochul Responds After Vandals Leave Racist Graffiti At Elementary School In Colonie
Cleanup is underway at an elementary school in the region after vandals left behind racist graffiti and broken windows. The damage happened at Forts Ferry Elementary, part of the North Colonie Central School District in Albany County, sometime over the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 29, Superintendent Joseph Corr said in a statement to parents.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
WNYT
Family seeks justice in fatal Albany hit-and-run
A protest on Clinton Ave. demanding justice for an Albany woman took place earlier today. Tanisha Brathwaite was hit and killed by a vehicle in mid-September on Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street in Albany. November is right around the corner and there still has not been an arrest. “Justice...
WRGB
Albany man facing list of charges, accused of hit & run after striking deputy's patrol car
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing a list of charges, accused of slamming his vehicle into an Albany County Sheriff's vehicle and fleeing the scene. According to the sheriff's office, on October 31st, just before 10:00 PM, deputies were on patrol in the area of North Lake Avenue when the their vehicle was struck by a truck that they say failed to stop at a stop sign on Second Street.
WRGB
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of possessing ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office have arrested two from Albany, following a traffic stop and a brief pursuit. Investigators say that deputies, back on October 30th, stopped a vehicle in the city. It was then, according to deputies, that they noticed a bag inside the...
WRGB
No foul play, according to police after man was found dead in Saratoga Springs park
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police say there is no threat to the public after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in a park. Police say just after midnight, they received an assistance call from Colonie police in locating a missing person that was believed to have traveled to Saratoga Springs.
