Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Hypebae
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Master Lesson on How to Properly Wear "Bed Hair"
There’s nothing sexier than ‘bed hair,’ and Jennifer Lopez is the master of it. In her latest photoshoot from the comfort of a bed, Lopez debuted a glamorous display of tousled body waves curated by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Fitzsimons arrived at the star’s look with his line of products using the Body Volume Collection and Après Sexe Texture spray, he detailed in the Instagram caption. Lopez’s natural makeup by Scott Barnes Cosmetics complemented the white lacy lingerie shown in the photos — making it the perfect morning scene.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski Doesn't "Believe in Straight People"
Is there anything Emily Ratajkowksi can’t do? The model and best-selling author is launching her own podcast, High Low with Emrata, today and is making headlines for stating that she doesn’t “really believe in straight people.”. This isn’t the first time the California native’s sexuality has come...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Chivas and BLACKPINK's Lisa Drop Limited-Edition Bottle
Chivas and BLACKPINK‘s Lisa have released the first product since their partnership began earlier this year. LISA was announced as the Scotch whisky brand’s newest ambassador back in March as part of the brand’s “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, aiming to promote the whisky to a younger market of consumers. Now, LISA and Chivas have released an exclusive drop of the brand’s Chivas 18, which made its debut in 1997 – the same year that LISA was born.
Hypebae
Ye Fans Start GoFundMe to Restore the Rapper's Billionaire Status
A group of Kanye West fans have started a number of GoFundMe pages in an attempt to help the former billionaire recoup his financial losses. According to NME, numerous GoFundMe pages have been set up, with one dubbed “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again,” with a goal to raise $1 billion USD for the rapper.
fashionweekdaily.com
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Stuns in 1986 Alaïa Gown at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Bella Hadid attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar, rocking up in a rare archival piece from Alaïa’s Fall/Winter 1986 collection, valued at $31,961 USD on e-tailer 1st Dibs. Hadid chose to pair the mesmerizing navy maxi-length knit gown with an alluring sleek hijab alongside ruby...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson's Secret Nickname
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly called it quits back in August, but fans of their relationship are still finding out a tonne of new information about the romance through season two of The Kardashians. Throughout the series so far, we’ve seen Kardashian explain “why hot girls fall for Davidson,”...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Revealed a Jet Black Hair Update — And We Want More
Hailey Bieber traded in her lush brunette hair for a dark, jet black update. For Halloween, the star dressed as a ‘Versace Vampire,’ sporting a strappy black bondage bralette, Versace accessories including a luxe garter with gold hardware. What grabbed our attention the most was Bieber’s moody hairstyle. We’re 99% sure that it’s a wig; however, we can’t help but imagine what the Rhode Skin founder would look like if she decided to take her hair darker. Her purple matte eyeshadow, plump lips and fangs with a dash of fake blood make the entire moment even more believable.
Hypebae
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Model Cheekbones" Is the Contouring Hack We Didn’t Know Needed
When you think you’ve mastered the sculpting contouring makeup hack, TikTok blows glitter in your face letting you know you’re still doing it wrong because you’re not hip to the latest and greatest trend of the times, which is “model cheekbones.”. TikToker Sarah Super Spa was...
Hypebae
Maya Jama's Halloween Costume Proves that Old Is Gold
Maya Jama is one of those celebrities that always seems to get Halloween right, and 2022 was no exception. Upon hosting her annual Halloween party in Hackney at the weekend, Jama shared a glimpse at her hilarious costume, this year channelling some serious BDE (bad grandma energy, of course). To...
Hypebae
Instagram Users Have a Meltdown Over Recent Outage
If you woke up to find your Instagram account suspended or your follower count plummeting — don’t worry, you’re still cool. Instagram is experiencing a technological glitch this Monday as many attempting to log into their favorite social media app to discover their accounts have been temporarily disabled. The outage is also causing many, even celebrities like Christiano Ronaldo, to see droves of followers leaving as CEO Adam Mosseri sorts things out.
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
guitar.com
Guitar Tales: Meet Favour Richards, the Nigerian luthier making a name for herself in the world of African guitar making
When I was growing up here in Kigali, there weren’t a lot of local guitar makers that I could turn to – in fact there was only one in all of Rwanda that I could rely on when I became a professional guitarist in 2014. And this is...
