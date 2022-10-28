Open Enrollment is the limited annual window when people can sign up for health plans through the HealthCare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace. The Open Enrollment period for 2023 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022 until Jan. 15, 2023. The health insurance landscape is ever-changing, and acquiring coverage can seem like a daunting task rife with potential for confusion and frustration.

