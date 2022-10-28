ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Linda Ann Litteral

Linda Ann Litteral, 76, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Daniel McBride

Daniel "Dan" McBride, 86, of Mansfield passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
MANSFIELD, OH
Martha Laser

Martha Mae Laser, age 94, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 in the Willows at Willard nursing facility. Born February 21, 1928 in Richland County to George & Mildred (Boyce) Myers, Martha had been a Shelby resident since the 1980's.
SHELBY, OH
James "Harold" Gray

James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018. A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.
MANSFIELD, OH
Hazel Leora Brigner

Hazel Leora Brigner of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at her home.
MANSFIELD, OH
Susan M. Markus

Susan (Scott) Markus left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 69 on October 29, 2022 due to complications from her long standing battle with scoliosis. Sue was born on March 29, 1953 in Berea, OH. She will be best remembered for her love of...
BEREA, OH
Karl Egner

Karl Eugene Egner, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born August 21, 1965, in Bucyrus to Harold and Suseann (Conklin) Egner, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, he worked as a buildings and grounds supervisor for Stanley Black and Decker (formerly MTD) for over 38 years.
SHELBY, OH
Scholarships available through Daughters of the American Revolution

MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Each has separate requirements. The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, both genders, who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, NCSC, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield and pursuing any field of study.
MANSFIELD, OH
METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio

MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Evergreen Bookshop offers special sale on Nov. 3 at the library

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends' Used Book Sale on Friday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Preview Sale will take place for Friends...
MANSFIELD, OH
November is National Adoption Month

MANSFIELD -- November is National Adoption Month. This month and throughout the year, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) urges all communities to remain committed to finding permanency for all youth in foster care. National Adoption Month raises awareness of the more than 117,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Board of Education recognizes students, acknowledges grant

GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education began their regular October meeting celebrating the Tigers. The Board recognized four students who have represented resiliency throughout the month of October. Those students were Liam Stitzel, second grade; Megan Bailey, fifth grade; Pheonix Hunter, sixth grade; and Morgan Keener, 12th grade.
GALION, OH
Richland County Park District board growing by 40 percent

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District Board is going to get 40 percent larger. The current three-member volunteer board of commissioners, who oversee a district formed in 1965, voted unanimously Monday to add two seats to a governing body responsible for a wide array of parks and attractions.
MANSFIELD, OH
Local vet addresses overpopulation issue with low cost spay/neuter clinic

ONTARIO — Susan Burkhart does not run an animal shelter. But that doesn’t stop people from calling her veterinary practice to ask if they take stray cats. “The cat problem around here is really bad,” said Burkhart, a veterinarian and the founder of the Animal Medical Center of Ontario.
ONTARIO, OH
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18

MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
MANSFIELD, OH

