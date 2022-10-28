Read full article on original website
Linda Ann Litteral
Linda Ann Litteral, 76, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, October 28, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Linda Litteral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Daniel McBride
Daniel “Dan” McBride, 86, of Mansfield passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Daniel McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Martha Laser
Martha Mae Laser, age 94, died Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022 in the Willows at Willard nursing facility. Born February 21, 1928 in Richland County to George & Mildred (Boyce) Myers, Martha had been a Shelby resident since the 1980's. To plant a tree in memory of Martha Laser as...
James "Harold" Gray
James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018. A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.
Hazel Leora Brigner
Hazel Leora Brigner of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Brigner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Susan M. Markus
Susan (Scott) Markus left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 69 on October 29, 2022 due to complications from her long standing battle with scoliosis. Sue was born on March 29, 1953 in Berea, OH. She will be best remembered for her love of...
Karl Egner
Karl Eugene Egner, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born August 21, 1965, in Bucyrus to Harold and Suseann (Conklin) Egner, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, he worked as a buildings and grounds supervisor for Stanley Black and Decker (formerly MTD) for over 38 years.
Scholarships available through Daughters of the American Revolution
MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Each has separate requirements. The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, both genders, who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, NCSC, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield and pursuing any field of study.
United Way of Richland County & Graham Chevrolet sponsor "Win a Chevy 2022" kickoff event
MANSFIELD -- The United Way of Richland County and Graham Chevrolet will host a kick-off and press event for their partnered fundraiser “WIN A CHEVY 2022” on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Graham Chevrolet located at 1515 W. 4th Street, Mansfield. Tickets are 1 for $30...
METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
Evergreen Bookshop offers special sale on Nov. 3 at the library
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Preview Sale will take place for Friends...
November is National Adoption Month
MANSFIELD -- November is National Adoption Month. This month and throughout the year, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) urges all communities to remain committed to finding permanency for all youth in foster care. National Adoption Month raises awareness of the more than 117,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster...
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
Sticker Shock campaign reminds adults not to provide alcohol to minors
MANSFIELD — Julia Long peeled the back off an orange sticker, smoothed it over a can of spiked lemonade and stuck it back in the refrigerator. Then she took the can next to it and did the same thing, over and over, until a whole row of cans had been labeled with the warning.
Galion Board of Education recognizes students, acknowledges grant
GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education began their regular October meeting celebrating the Tigers. The Board recognized four students who have represented resiliency throughout the month of October. Those students were Liam Stitzel, second grade; Megan Bailey, fifth grade; Pheonix Hunter, sixth grade; and Morgan Keener, 12th grade.
Richland County Park District board growing by 40 percent
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District Board is going to get 40 percent larger. The current three-member volunteer board of commissioners, who oversee a district formed in 1965, voted unanimously Monday to add two seats to a governing body responsible for a wide array of parks and attractions.
Local vet addresses overpopulation issue with low cost spay/neuter clinic
ONTARIO — Susan Burkhart does not run an animal shelter. But that doesn’t stop people from calling her veterinary practice to ask if they take stray cats. “The cat problem around here is really bad,” said Burkhart, a veterinarian and the founder of the Animal Medical Center of Ontario.
Richland County property transfers: nearly 200 deeds transferred in October
MANSFIELD -- The following is a list of October's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18
MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
Bankz Salon expanding spa services & hospitality under new ownership
MANSFIELD -- Don VanMeter walked into Bankz Salon & Spa to buy his wife, Jennifer VanMeter, a gift card for her birthday a few years ago. The VanMeters own Wishmaker House Bed and Breakfast together in Bellville, and Don VanMeter said he has always loved historic real estate.
