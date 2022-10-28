Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.

