Cheri Lea Mossey Schmidt
On October 25, 2022, our angel fell peacefully asleep and became one of God’s angels. Cheri was greeted with open arms to her one and only, Cliff, and all of her family and friends. Cheri Lea Mossey Schmidt was born to parents, Leon “Cap” and Doris Mossey in Denton,...
“Small Town, Long Streets: Coming Together in Rural Montana” on View Now at the Fairfield Library
On view now at the Fairfield/Teton Public Library in Fairfield are Jacob Cowgill’s collection of black-and-white photographs from Fairfield’s 2022 Swim Days. Hearkening back to the Farm Security Administration photographs of 1930s and 40s America, Cowgill captures scenes from Swim Days with photographs shot on film and printed in a traditional darkroom. With a link to the past, the images speak to the present and the future, and the story of the rural landscape and the people who inhabit it, the communities they create, and how they gather to celebrate.
Native Americans, certain urban neighborhoods make up higher percentage of state prison
A new report by the Prison Policy Initiative and Western Native Voice examines where inmates in Montana’s state prison system come from, and looks at incarceration rates at the local level – data that has not been routinely collected and compiled. The report shows that some neighborhoods and...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Stephanie Catron, Former Fairfield Family Nurse Practitioner, Joins Alluvion in Choteau
Editor's Note: In the print version of this story, and in the original posting online, Stephanie's name was misspelled. We have corrected the online version, and we apologize for the error. For 22 years, Stephanie Catron, FNP took care of the health care needs of the families in Fairfield and...
Tree Time
Spectacular gold leaves inspire waves of tree appreciation in us this time of year. But it’s sure not easy being green when you live east of the Rockies, especially in a year of exceptional drought like this one. Physiological stress (such as that caused by drought, high winds, severe freeze-thaw cycles, and transplanting) kills more trees than diseases or pests. And the double-whammy of physiological stress is that it makes trees even more vulnerable to diseases and pests than they would be otherwise.
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
Montana Millionaire tickets selling out quickly
MONTANA - It's a lottery frenzy in the Treasure State as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion and more than 220,000 Montana Millionaire tickets sell on the first day. Last year, Montana Millionaire tickets sold out within six days. This year, interest is even stronger as Powerball nears record-breaking amounts.
Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge
October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Montana inks deal for increased barley purchasing from beer giant Heineken
The ownership group of Heineken, Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A., has agreed to purchase more Montana barley. The beers pictured here are some of the multinational portfolio (Photo by Heineken International). Move over, Budweiser and Coors Light. Heineken is also courting Montana. While Budweiser and Coors Light remain Montana’s...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Land Board Approves Purchase of Thousands of Acres of Prime Deer and Elk Habitat
A recent vote by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Land Board will set aside 5,700 acres of state-managed public land in the Big Sky State. The new public land will provide access to an additional 100,000 acres owned by both the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the United States Forest Service (USFS). The land sits in the central part of Montana at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. It is being sold to the state for $8.2 million by a local children’s hospital.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
Montana ranchers seeking culprit who killed cattle
“I didn’t understand why anybody would do something like that to an animal just standing there,” Jean Loyning said
With States Hands-Off, Homeschooling Takes Off
South Dakota epitomizes the rapid growth of homeschooling in America."¯ Guided by the principle that parents, not the government, have the right to determine what and how their kids are taught, homeschooling families have overturned existing rules and batted down attempts over the last decade to impose new ones in many states, including South Dakota.
Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Get a jump on Montana's exclusive jackpot -- the very popular Montana Millionaire lottery starts selling tickets at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year, the limited, 280,000 tickets sold out in six days. The Montana Lottery will award two $1 million dollar grand prizes and more instant...
