Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Cheri Lea Mossey Schmidt

On October 25, 2022, our angel fell peacefully asleep and became one of God’s angels. Cheri was greeted with open arms to her one and only, Cliff, and all of her family and friends. Cheri Lea Mossey Schmidt was born to parents, Leon “Cap” and Doris Mossey in Denton,...
DENTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

“Small Town, Long Streets: Coming Together in Rural Montana” on View Now at the Fairfield Library

On view now at the Fairfield/Teton Public Library in Fairfield are Jacob Cowgill’s collection of black-and-white photographs from Fairfield’s 2022 Swim Days. Hearkening back to the Farm Security Administration photographs of 1930s and 40s America, Cowgill captures scenes from Swim Days with photographs shot on film and printed in a traditional darkroom. With a link to the past, the images speak to the present and the future, and the story of the rural landscape and the people who inhabit it, the communities they create, and how they gather to celebrate.
FAIRFIELD, MT
XL Country 100.7

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Tree Time

Spectacular gold leaves inspire waves of tree appreciation in us this time of year. But it’s sure not easy being green when you live east of the Rockies, especially in a year of exceptional drought like this one. Physiological stress (such as that caused by drought, high winds, severe freeze-thaw cycles, and transplanting) kills more trees than diseases or pests. And the double-whammy of physiological stress is that it makes trees even more vulnerable to diseases and pests than they would be otherwise.
TETON COUNTY, MT
MY 103.5

10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana

It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Millionaire tickets selling out quickly

MONTANA - It's a lottery frenzy in the Treasure State as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion and more than 220,000 Montana Millionaire tickets sell on the first day. Last year, Montana Millionaire tickets sold out within six days. This year, interest is even stronger as Powerball nears record-breaking amounts.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge

October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow

HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana inks deal for increased barley purchasing from beer giant Heineken

The ownership group of Heineken, Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A., has agreed to purchase more Montana barley. The beers pictured here are some of the multinational portfolio (Photo by Heineken International). Move over, Budweiser and Coors Light. Heineken is also courting Montana. While Budweiser and Coors Light remain Montana’s...
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Montana Land Board Approves Purchase of Thousands of Acres of Prime Deer and Elk Habitat

A recent vote by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Land Board will set aside 5,700 acres of state-managed public land in the Big Sky State. The new public land will provide access to an additional 100,000 acres owned by both the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the United States Forest Service (USFS). The land sits in the central part of Montana at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. It is being sold to the state for $8.2 million by a local children’s hospital.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana

The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

With States Hands-Off, Homeschooling Takes Off

South Dakota epitomizes the rapid growth of homeschooling in America."¯ Guided by the principle that parents, not the government, have the right to determine what and how their kids are taught, homeschooling families have overturned existing rules and batted down attempts over the last decade to impose new ones in many states, including South Dakota.
IOWA STATE
NBCMontana

Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Tuesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Get a jump on Montana's exclusive jackpot -- the very popular Montana Millionaire lottery starts selling tickets at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year, the limited, 280,000 tickets sold out in six days. The Montana Lottery will award two $1 million dollar grand prizes and more instant...
MONTANA STATE

