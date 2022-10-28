Report: Former WWE star expected to return on SmackDown

They'll be returning to WWE for the first time since 2017.

It appears that Tenille Dashwood will be returning to WWE imminently.

PWInsider reports that Dashwood , who was formerly known as Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight's SmackDown and is slated to return on the episode. She's expected to answer Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship open challenge.

Dashwood confirmed this August that she was now a free agent after finishing up her run with Impact Wrestling. Dashwood had been with Impact since 2019. She was a one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, holding the titles with Madison Rayne.

In October 2017, it was announced that Dashwood had been released from her WWE contract. She had stints on the WWE main roster and in NXT, including facing Paige at NXT's first streaming special in 2014.

Tonight's SmackDown is being held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The episode is airing on FS1 due to game one of the MLB World Series being on Fox.

