Spencer Rotary Readies For 30th Annual Book Sale
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Rotary is continuing to prepare for its annual book sale which is returning for its 30th year this week. Rotarian Nancy Naeve tells KICD News anyone looking for something to read whether general or specific will very likely find what they are looking for.
Spencer Fire and Rescue Brings New Engine Into Service WIth Ceremonial Push-In
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Members of the local community came together on Sunday morning to help Spencer Fire and Rescue celebrate and bring its newest apparatus into service with a ceremonial push-in. Fire Chief John Conyn tells KICD News the new “Engine 992” replaces a 31-year-old unit known by the...
Restoration Work Set to Begin Soon on Emmet County’s Ingham Lake
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa)– Restoration work on the shorline of a state-owned lake in Emmet County is set to begin soon. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focusing on about a quarter mile of shore on the north side of Ingham Lake near Wallingford.
Delmar Phillips, 82, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 82-year-old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 3 p.m. at CrossWinds Church in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer Hospital Receives Annual Audit Report
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has received the results of the annual audit report for the most recent fiscal year. Sam Johnson from Winther, Stave and Company presented the information last week to the Hospital Board of Trustees and talked briefly about the increase in expenditures for Fiscal Year 2022.
Dick Nesbitt, 88, of Lake City Formerly of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dick Nesbitt of Lake City, formerly of Pocahontas, will be Thursday, November 3rd, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Pomeroy with burial at Newel Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge...
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
Betty Smith, 91, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Smith of Spirit Lake will be Friday, November 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Dickens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit...
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Patricia Boisen, 85, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 85-year-old Patricia Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Tom Bredehoeft, 76, of Algona
Services for 76-year-old Tom Bredehoeft (Breed-a-hoff) of Algona will be Saturday, November 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday starting at 9:00 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is...
Jerry Thompson, 83, of Ankeny Formerly of Primghar
Services for 83-year-old Jerry Thompson of Ankeny, formerly of Primghar, will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at United Church of Primghar with burial and military rights at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar...
Weekly Health Update: The Nightingales Nurse Honor Guard
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Nurses in many cases are considered to among those noted as local heroes for the work they do in healthcare and a new program at Spencer Hospital is making sure they are properly recognized even at the end of their lives. Donna Krogman is one of...
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
Deb Nissen, 59, of Emmetsburg
Services for 59-year-old Deb Nissen of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, November 5th, at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Rodman. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
Sac City Police Investigating Downtown Broken Windows
Windows were recently broken at several businesses in downtown Sac City. According to a post on the Sac City Police Department's Facebook page, the incidents happened this past Thursday night, October 27th. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Sac City Police at 712-662-7772.
Shirley Pruss, 94 of Spencer
Memorial services for 94-year-old Shirley Pruss of Spencer will be Thursday, November 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in...
