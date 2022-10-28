What an interesting world and time we live in. With everything that's happened in the last couple of years, many times I've just had to shut it out and focus on what I can control. If we block out all the national clutter, we are fortunate to see that Southeast Iowa is onto something. Strong leadership with a shared vision, a regional approach, invested business and industry and community support have made for a potent approach to a successful outcome. Tom Schulz understands this. He offers a sensible, simplified and pragmatic approach to governing. With "all politics being local", this is what people care about and it becomes even more critical for Lee County's future with uncertain economic times ahead. I look forward to Tom continuing to serve the residents of Lee County by relying on his extensive background and business experience along with his understanding of what we need locally by providing a hands-on approach to moving our county forward. I'm voting for Tom Schulz for District 2 Supervisor.

