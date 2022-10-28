Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
NLCHS opening historic jail for trick or treaters
FORT MADISON - The North Lee County Historical Society will be opening the Old Lee County Jail at 711 Avenue F for the Halloween, “Trick or Treat” night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Members and volunteers of the Society will be hosts and open...
Pen City Current
Reader supports Bowker for House District 100
What I think people do not know about Rebecca Bowker is that she doesn’t just volunteer during an election cycle. Rebecca has a long history of volunteering and serving in our community. You may have seen her walking down the road with picking up trash. You may have seen her taking care of the pocket park in Fort Madison. She takes pride in her community and does not think twice about cleaning up what some others will refuse to touch.
Pen City Current
Wine & Beer walk set for downtown Nov. 18
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Wine & Beer Walk is right around the corner for 2022! The Walk will take place Friday, November 18th from 5-8:00 pm. “We’re celebrating our 12th year doing this event” says Tim Gobble, Fort Madison Partners Executive Director. “We again have a great variety of local and regional vendors serving up seasonal flavors, as well as some of their favorites for you to enjoy at a variety of locations in the Historic Downtown Avenue G District- 30 locations will be participating”. More information about vendors and locations can be found on the Fort Madison Partners Facebook page.
khqa.com
Santa's Zephyr Express chugs back for 5th year
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — All aboard!. Santa's Zephyr Express is returning for its fifth year to help usher in the holiday season. Families are invited to join Santa who will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb on Friday, December 2, 2022. Kriss Kringle and his helpers will...
977wmoi.com
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
Pen City Current
Reader supports Gaylord, Amandus, and Bowker
I'm writing to express my support for Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Have you ever been in a job where you're the one doing all the work while your boss is nowhere to be found? I think that's the reason I support Becky, she's worked hard in the Treasurer's office, she has the support of county employees and she gets the job done. She bends over backwards to make sure Lee County citizens get what they need. She is always happy to help and ready to deliver. The big difference between her and her opponent is Becky is there for the people, I'm not sure why her opponent is there.
muddyrivernews.com
Former Quincy High School principal to receive Dream Big Award during Friday night gala
QUINCY – Longtime Quincy High School principal Dick Heitholt will be posthumously recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Dream Big Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the...
977wmoi.com
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
Pen City Current
Former Mayor endorses Schulz for Supervisor
What an interesting world and time we live in. With everything that's happened in the last couple of years, many times I've just had to shut it out and focus on what I can control. If we block out all the national clutter, we are fortunate to see that Southeast Iowa is onto something. Strong leadership with a shared vision, a regional approach, invested business and industry and community support have made for a potent approach to a successful outcome. Tom Schulz understands this. He offers a sensible, simplified and pragmatic approach to governing. With "all politics being local", this is what people care about and it becomes even more critical for Lee County's future with uncertain economic times ahead. I look forward to Tom continuing to serve the residents of Lee County by relying on his extensive background and business experience along with his understanding of what we need locally by providing a hands-on approach to moving our county forward. I'm voting for Tom Schulz for District 2 Supervisor.
Pen City Current
Union president endorses Amandus for supervisor
It is always refreshing to see a candidate who is not afraid to stand up and represent ALL of her constituents regardless of political party affiliation. As our current Fort Madison City Councilwoman Donna Amandus has done just that. Donna has put party politics aside for the common goal of improving quality of life for the residents of Fort Madison. As our Lee County Supervisor, I am certain she will do the same for the residents of Lee County.
Pen City Current
Board chair endorses Amandus for Supervisor
As Chairman of the Lee County Board of Supervisors I am asking the residents of Supervisor District 2 to please support Donna Amandus on Nov. 8. Donna is a leader with a level head, and an unwavering ability to communicate with people with kindness and empathy. Those are incredibly important traits wihch will make her a successful board member in conquering the many serious issues we are facing here in Lee County.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
Pen City Current
Amandus points out differences from opponent
These last 10 months actively campaigning for the Lee County Board of Supervisors I have learned so much from so many people. While going door to door I met some of the nicest, warmest, and friendly folks in our community. These people shared with me their concerns not only about the county but also the country! I have learned a lot about what is on the minds of Lee County voters and I’m grateful for this experience as it will prepare me to take your concerns to the board.
Pen City Current
Reader says Graber not right fit for District 100
State employees are losing faith in their elected leaders. Republicans gutted collective bargaining several years ago and now the only thing we can bargain for is wage increase. Even that was predetermined, now you can negotiate a 3% wage increase or the rate of inflation – whichever is less. Staffing, hiring, pay increases and just plain fairness are gone from state employment. While other states are taking care of their employees the state of Iowa is throwing crumbs. If you want a safe environment in which to live, you want good consistent service, you need to fund it properly!
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 13-27, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the weeks of Oct. 13-27, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
Pen City Current
Freesmeier: HTC girls need to believe
FORT MADISON - New site, but basically the same Crusaders. Holy Trinity is back at the Class 1A state volleyball tournament, a year after making it to the semifinals. Almost all of the key players from that run are returning to make another bid at a state championship, beginning with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. match against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
Comments / 0