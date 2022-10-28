Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
whopam.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
whopam.com
Christian County High School Announces Lady Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Hannah Ambrose has resigned from her position as head coach of the Lady Colonels soccer team. Ambrose led the Lady Colonels to a 9-32-4 record and a region tournament appearance in 2020. “I have loved coaching for the past...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County School Construction Projects On Track
Two major construction projects at the Trigg County School District remain on track thanks to the lack of rain over the past few weeks. Superintendent Bill Thorpe says renovation of the technology building is continuing on schedule. Thorpe says that project is scheduled to be completed by next fall. He...
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal collision in Trigg County injures two others
A Monday morning collision resulted in the death of a Trigg County woman. The wreck occurred on US-68/KY-80 between Cadiz and Canton, where it intersects with Blue Springs Road. Kentucky state troopers report that 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz and a passenger, 75-year-old Everett Birdsong, collided with a truck pulling...
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
whopam.com
Another arrest made for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead in Logan County. Hopkinsville police served 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville with a warrant for complicity to murder. It alleges...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz, Trigg County Lands $500K State Industrial Grant
The Cadiz-Trigg County Industrial Development Authority received confirming news Tuesday morning, when Governor Andy Beshear announced the approval of a $500,000 grant necessary for the start of I-24 Business Park upgrades costing $3.5 million. Courtesy of the recently passed HB 745, the grant comes from the Commonwealth’s “Product Development Initiative”...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
wkdzradio.com
One Person Killed In Trigg County Crash
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Cadiz Halloween Safe Night 2022
A big crowd turned out in downtown Cadiz Monday evening for the annual Halloween Safe Night celebration. Check out this video of all the different ‘characters’ who were a part of the big evening.
wkdzradio.com
Long Pond Road Closed Through Tuesday for Repairs
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed Long Pond Road today to repair base failures in Christian County. The work will be addressed between KY 109 and KY 115 at mileposts 6-10. Crews will address base failures today and Tuesday and reopen the road to traffic at 3:00 pm Tuesday. There...
WBKO
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
wevv.com
Man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County
A man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department says its crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. According...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County’s Cooper Long Recieves American FFA Degree
Trigg County FFA member and past chapter President Cooper Long received the American FFA Degree Saturday morning during the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. Long received the honor during the final session of the convention. He served as President of the Trigg County FFA Chapter in 2020-21. Long's work with the family beef cattle operation and his leadership as a chapter officer helped him earn the American Degree.
clarksvillenow.com
Fright on Franklin turns downtown Clarksville into circus, with lions, tigers and bears | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mermaids, superheroes, ghosts and zombies walked the streets of downtown Saturday with the return of Fright on Franklin. The event drew hundreds of children along with more than 60 candy tables hosted by Clarksville businesses and organizations. This was the first time the event...
WSMV
Man in Halloween mask steals SUV in Trigg Co.
CADIZ, Kentucky (WSMV) - The search for a vehicle thief is underway in Southern Kentucky after an SUV was stolen from a driveway on Sunday morning. According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a Halloween mask is seen on security cameras taking a 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer from a driveway on Avalon Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
wkdzradio.com
31 (A) Trigg County Sheriff Candidates
Although the incumbent is the only name that will appear on the ballot, five candidates are running to become Trigg County's top law enforcement officer. Sheriff Aaron Acree was joined by write-in candidates Mike Manzanares, Ronnie Mazac, David Tomlinson, and Mike Sandbrink during the recent News Edge Election Forum that was hosted at The Way in Cadiz.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
