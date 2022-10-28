Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Why Pep Guardiola Considers Newcastle United Title Rivals to Manchester City
When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, many considered the club a new member of an exclusive group. The top six had just increased to top seven with a new member joining the ranks. But any idea of the Magpies challenging for the title immediately was farfetched.
Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus
Liverpool look set to name a strong team for tonight's UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli after crucial players are recorded leaving the team bus.
2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B
Group B in the 2022 World Cup will be the table American's care about most as it includes the USMNT, England, Wales, and Iran. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb live stream: Champions League pick, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time
Dinamo Zagreb travel to London hoping to end their Champions League campaign as they begun it, with a victory over Chelsea. This time the rewards could be more than just bragging rights; if AC Milan do them a favor in the other game then they could qualify for the Europa League knockout rounds.
After another Premier League defeat, what has gone wrong at Liverpool?
In the spring, all seemed well for Liverpool. The team had won the League Cup and the FA Cup, was going toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the English Premier League, and had reached the Champions League final.
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Girona live stream: La Liga prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, time
Current La Liga leaders Real Madrid are coming from a defeat in the UEFA Champions League's match against RB Leipzig and want to react immediately against Girona on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti wants to see a continuity of results considering that Los Blancos have won four games in a row in the league and are still undefeated after eleven games. Here's what you need to know:
CBS Sports
Watch Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+. Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Doosan Arena. Viktoria Plzen is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to Inter Milan. Similarly, Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munchen this past Wednesday. Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in Group C, while Barcelona (four points) is in third place in the group. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
CBS Sports
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan odds, picks, how to watch, stream: Nov 1, 2022 UEFA Champions League predictions
Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will face each other one final time in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday on Paramount+. The two sides sit in first and second place in Group C and are already set to play in the next round. Bayern defeated Inter 2-0 when these teams faced off for the first time, marking the Italian side's only loss of the Champions League 2022 thus far. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
Yardbarker
Liverpool transfer target confirms he would be interested in a move to Anfield
Liverpool transfer target Joao Gomes has confirmed he would be interested in a move to Anfield. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool’s scouts have been monitoring Flamengo youngster Gomes. The 21-year-old is already a regular for Flamengo despite his age, and could be...
Sporting News
Liverpool vs. Napoli live score, updates, highlights and lineups as Napoli opener ruled out
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — A game against Serie A leaders on a 13-match winning run is perhaps not the fixture Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would have picked to follow up his side's first home defeat of the season on Saturday. Leeds United's 89th-minute winner at Anfield was another painful moment...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher provides worrying comment about Liverpool during commentary
Liverpool’s season went from bad to worst yesterday as Leeds United beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield ending a long period of dominance at the famous stadium. The statistics will tell you that Liverpool’s 29-game unbeaten home run, dating back to March 2021, is over, but it was in all actuality their first Premier League defeat in front of their own fans since April 23, 2017.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest match thread: home cooking
Arsenal’s form has been dipping on late. What better way to get back on track than a match at the Emirates against Nottingham Forest, a club that, while they play a fun-to-watch style of energetic, attacking football, have struggled to get results thus far in the Premier League. That doesn’t include Forest’s massive win at home against Liverpool last weekend, then again, given that Jurgen Klopp’s bunch just lost at Anfield to Leeds, how impressive was Forest’s victory, really?
CBS Sports
Champions League score picks, predictions: Tottenham advance, Barcelona win on their way to Europa League
Champions League Matchday 6 will see the remainder of spots in the knockout stage finalized. There are four spots open as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Benfica, Club Brugge, Liverpool, PSG, Porto, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City are already through but while there will be some jostling for who wins the group, all eyes will be on Group D as anyone in the group can make the last 16 out of Tottenham, Marseille, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt. AC Milan also only needs a point to qualify for knockouts but if they don't get that, Group E can get interesting too. Group F is the final group with an open spot as the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig will make the last 16. Check out the broadcast schedule and remember you can watch it all on Paramount+ and check out our staff picks for all the matches below:
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Comments / 0