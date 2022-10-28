ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC employers will be required to list salary in job postings

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago
A view of uptown Manhattan from the Empire State Building is seen in New York City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

New York City employers will be required to list salary ranges on all job postings beginning on Tuesday.

Businesses with four or more employees that have at least one person working in New York City will need to include a “good faith” salary range in advertisements for jobs, promotions or transfer opportunities, according to the new law.

Companies can face fines of up to $250,000 for failing to fix a violation of the law, which will be enforced by the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

The city joins several other states that require or will soon require greater salary transparency from employers. Colorado began mandating that employers include salary ranges on job postings in January 2021, while California and Washington are set to implement similar laws starting in 2023.

Other states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada and Rhode Island, have also recently passed laws aimed at improving pay transparency.

