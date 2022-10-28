Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested in connection to robbery investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was arrested in connection to a robbery investigation that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Convenience Store (1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest). Related Story: […]
Two charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22. According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopson was taken to […]
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28.
alreporter.com
Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday
An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
CBS42.com
Homewood Police investigating recent homicides
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Homewood, both at businesses less than a mile apart from each other. The latest shooting happened in the parking lot of a CVS on West Valley Avenue Saturday and claimed the life of 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek. Sergeant John Carr with the Homewood Police Department said a motive is taking shape in the investigation.
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail
A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
Man and woman killed in bizarre string of Fairfield crimes identified
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in Fairfield during a bizarre string of events that ended with a suspect in jail. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kernisha Jenay McClinon, 30, and Ray B. Dover Jr., 60. Cortney Dion Price, 38,...
38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
52-year-old inmate serving life without parole dies in Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary
A 52-year-old state inmate died Friday in William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. Harold Wayne Bailey was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m. after he was found unresponsive by the nursing staff in the facility’s infirmary, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates. Bailey was in the infirmary...
Dispute over woman leads to shots fired on I-59/20; 1 injured, 1 jailed
A shooting on Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa left one man injured and another in jail. Authorities said the two men knew each other, and the shooting apparently stemmed from a dispute over a woman. Tuscaloosa police responded at 7:30 a.m. Monday to the interstate between mile markers 73 and 72,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
wbrc.com
Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic was diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old man who said he’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield. He...
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of 43-year-old man that died days after shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two men were arrested for the murder of a 43-year-old man that died days after a shooting in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, were arrested for the murder of Marchello Hopson, who sustained […]
Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood
From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
Driver shot along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.
wbrc.com
Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
WAAY-TV
Albertville man charged with murder of missing man found dead in Blount County
An Albertville man is charged with murder after the discovery of human remains. Christopher Stracener, 50, is charged with the murder of James Tracy Denson. Stracener's bond is set at $1 million. He was arrested Oct. 24, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Denson's body was found in Blount...
wvtm13.com
Mother, stepfather of Madison Pilkington work to help victims of domestic violence
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The mother and stepfather of Madison Pilkington are working to keep her memory alive by helping victims of domestic violence. "This world is a little less bright," Shea Pilkington-Wiley says. It's been 9 months since 25-year-old Madison Pilkington was found beaten to death in her...
