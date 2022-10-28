ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested in connection to robbery investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was arrested in connection to a robbery investigation that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Convenience Store (1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest). Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22. According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopson was taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday

An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

Homewood Police investigating recent homicides

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating two deadly shootings in Homewood, both at businesses less than a mile apart from each other. The latest shooting happened in the parking lot of a CVS on West Valley Avenue Saturday and claimed the life of 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek. Sergeant John Carr with the Homewood Police Department said a motive is taking shape in the investigation.
HOMEWOOD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic was diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old man who said he’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
