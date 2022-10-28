A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO