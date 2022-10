OCTOBER 28, SPORTS ROUNDUP - FOOTBALL - IHSA PLAYOFFS. Class 5A, Highland got three touchdown passes from Brent Wuebbels, who also scored three times, to defeat Dunlap 50-0. Highland scored 13 points in the first quarter, exploded for 30 points in the second quarter and seven in the third period for its 50 points.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO