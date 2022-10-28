Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf To Retire
There have been a number of retirements at The Blue Oval this year, as Hau Thai-Tang and Frederick Toney departed the automaker after both spent many decades at the company. They won’t be the only veterans to depart in 2022 however, as Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf has elected to retire in December, with Eliane Okamura being named as his replacement.
fordauthority.com
Ford And VW Looking To Sell Argo AI’s Lidar Division
Following last week’s surprise announcement that Ford and Volkswagen-backed autonomous vehicle technology company Argo AI was shutting down, The Blue Oval announced that it would be shifting its focus to Level 2 and Level 3 autonomy, while the automaker is also working on an L3 update for its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving feature. There is still much to be done with Argo’s many pieces of self-driving technology that it was in the midst of developing to sell to other companies, however, including some potentially game-changing lidar tech. Now, both Ford and VW are looking to sell Argo AI’s entire lidar division, according to TechCrunch.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says IRA Will Greatly Benefit Pro EV Customers
Much ado has been made about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the impact it will have on the electric vehicle market, as well as EV battery production and charging infrastructure. However, most of that attention has revolved around consumer EV credits and how they’re being overhauled from the prior $7,500 tax credit, and not on the commercial side of the business. But as Ford CEO Jim Farley pointed out while speaking on the automaker’s Q3 earnings call recently, Ford Pro EV customers figure to benefit greatly from the new bill, too.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers In October 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during October 2022. In fact, October marks the sixth consecutive month that The Blue Oval has not offered any discounts or incentives for the Transit Connect, including May, June, July, August, September, and now October. The...
fordauthority.com
1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 With 1,700 Miles Up For Auction
In the past, Ford Authority has featured a handful of rare, low-mileage Fox Body Ford Mustang coupe and convertibles as they’ve shown up for auction. For example, a 1984 Mustang with just 13,000 miles was up for sale late last year, as was a 1986 Mustang with just one prior owner. In March 2022, a 1990 Mustang drop-top, one of just 4,103 7-Up Edition models, sold for $8,000. Another third-generation Fox Body is currently up for sale on Bring A Trailer: a 1989 Ford Mustang LX with just 1,700 miles on the odometer.
fordauthority.com
First-Ever Fox Body Ford Mustang Pace Car Is For Sale (Updated)
The Fox Body Ford Mustang may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly noteworthy to stumble across a low-mileage example up for sale since it’s been out of production for almost three decades. Recently, a 1989 Mustang LX with just 1,700 miles on the odometer popped up for auction and raked in $56,000. Now, the very first Fox Body Mustang Pace car is up for grabs on Facebook Marketplace, of all places.
fordauthority.com
Ford Alters Underperforming Employee Policy For Certain Workers
Ford has altered a policy aimed at certain white-collar workers who are underperforming, giving them a choice of two options if the company feels they are not improving, per The Wall Street Journal. As Ford Authority previously reported, this new policy follows a broad headcount reduction at the automaker partially instituted as a result of its ongoing pivot away from internal combustion vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Session Unique Access Token For Vehicles
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a session unique access token for vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 14th, 2019, published on November 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11488404. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for a...
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator EVs Will Be Oakville’s Only Vehicles
Currently, the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus for North America, but that facility will stop building both the mainstream crossover and its luxury counterpart after the 2023 model year. As Ford Authority reported in 2020, the Oakville plant was slated to replace those models with five new EVs in 2025 following a complete retooling in 2024 – including all-electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. In fact, an “Explorer-like” EV is slated to become the automaker’s next all-electric model, while Lincoln plans on rolling out four new second-generation EVs by 2026. However, it seems as if The Blue Ovals’ plans have changed somewhat in the past two years, and now the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs will be the only two models built at Oakville, according to Automotive News Canada.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Production Pushed Back Two Weeks
Those with their names on the list for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will have to wait just a little while longer, as production of the off-road SUV has been delayed for the forthcoming model year, Ford Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with the matter, production of the...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor Is Heading To The Baja 1000
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed early this year and just entered production a couple of months ago, but has already proven to be a hot entity among consumers, prompting FoMoCo to ramp up production of the high-performance off-roader. Now, the new Ranger Raptor will also be looking to make a name for itself at the iconic Baja 1000 – where racing versions of the Ford Bronco have competed over the past couple of years – as it will participate in the grueling event later this month.
fordauthority.com
All-Female Ford Bronco Build To Debut At SEMA 2022
While Ford Motor Company opted out of officially attending SEMA 2022, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any neat Blue Oval machines on display at the show. For example, Ringbrothers will show off one of its signature 1969 Ford Mustang builds, bringing the “Patriarc” to Las Vegas for this year’s event. Additionally, a Ford Bronco, built by a team made up entirely of women, will be present at SEMA this year as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Accessories Program’s Sales Up Significantly From 2020
In recent years, Blue Oval customers are purchasing more and more parts and accessories for their rides, with newer models like the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco leading the way. This has prompted the automaker to expand its official Ford accessories catalog substantially – with a particular focus on off-road offerings – while the automaker also offers customers the ability to finance those goods along with their vehicle purchase, as well as giving select buyers big discounts and launching a series of accessory-focused Pinterest accounts in five different countries. Now, with SEMA 2022 kicking off today, we’re also learning that Ford accessories sales have exploded over the past two years, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Undergoes Thorough Payload Test: Video
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been subjected to all sorts of tests over the past several months, and along the way, it’s won over quite a critics, racking up numerous awards in the process. Some have even torn down the EV pickup to get a closer look at what makes it tick, including engineer Sandy Munro, who has taken a deep dive into its frunk and chassis in recent weeks. However, while the Ford F-150 Lightning has been praised for a number of things, including its cargo capacity – it hasn’t fared quite as well in various towing tests. And that leads to the obvious question – how does the F-150 Lightning perform when its bed is loaded down with cargo?
fordauthority.com
Ford Business Center In Mexico Gets $260 Million Investment
Over the past couple of years, Ford has worked to transform its business and development center in Brazil into a regional engineering hub, a place that’s already exporting the fruits of those efforts to a variety of other countries around the globe. The same is true in Mexico, where the Ford business center in that country recently began operating out of a brand new, high tech facility as it expands to focus on the areas of product development and purchasing, information technology, finance, human resources, and after-sales. Now, the Ford business center in Mexico is getting another infusion of cash to help those efforts as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Owners Least Likely To Be ‘One And Done’ Car Shoppers
Ford owners have long been quite loyal to the brand as a whole, earning the automaker top honors in IHS Markit’s Overall Loyalty to Make category and enabling it to post the largest increase in brand loyalty in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report from July, while Ford trucks had the highest loyalty rate in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study and the Ford Edge was the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to IHS Markit. Now, new data from S&P Global shows that Ford owners are also among the least likely to be “one and done” car shoppers of any brand.
fordauthority.com
Ford Essex Engine Plant Gets New Battery Energy Storage System
As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices Slashed In China
The Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in China in October 2021 as a domestically manufactured product sold through a direct sales paradigm and model-specific showrooms. The fully electric crossover is part of the automaker’s strategy to focus on crossovers and on younger luxury buyers via Lincoln. But the company very recently decided to alter pricing for the Mach-E after one of its primary competitors opted to make a similar move, per CnEVPost.
fordauthority.com
Aftermarket Ford Builds To Take SEMA 2022 By Storm
Though Ford won’t officially be present at SEMA 2022 as it has been in the past, there will still be plenty of aftermarket Blue Oval builds to soak in for those in attendance. That includes a new 1969 Ford Mustang build from Ringbrothers, a Ford Bronco built by a team made up entirely of women representing the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network, and one of just three surviving 1967 Mustang “Eleanor” hero cars from Gone in 60 Seconds. Now, Ford has announced a series of additional aftermarket builds that will also be on display at SEMA 2022, too.
Comments / 0