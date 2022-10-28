ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Semi-trailer rollover under investigation in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a semi-trailer truck rollover in East El Paso that occurred early Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 6 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dept. dispatchers, and shut down a portion of Gateway East near Zaragoza Rd.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX

