cbs4local.com
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
El Paso News
Semi-trailer rollover under investigation in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a semi-trailer truck rollover in East El Paso that occurred early Tuesday morning. The accident happened around 6 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dept. dispatchers, and shut down a portion of Gateway East near Zaragoza Rd.
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
cbs4local.com
Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
cbs4local.com
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
cbs4local.com
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
cbs4local.com
Woman arrested, accused of intentionally starting fire near gas pumps at gas station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of intentionally setting a fire near gas pumps at a gas station in west El Paso. Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 10 around 8:33 p.m. at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street. An investigation conducted...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities respond to report of another abandoned vessel in Isla Mujeres
Isla Mujeres, Q. R. — Authorities in Isla Mujeres responded to the report of an abandoned vessel near Isla Blanca on the mainland. On Saturday morning, area residents located the empty boat near the beach area of Isla Blanca around 8:00 a.m. Police found the boat, however, all traces...
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso leaders, Gov. Abbott reveal new Spectrum center expected to create 1K jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
cbs4local.com
Petition asking for removal of El Paso's DA Yvonne Rosales to be prosecuted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales moved forward Tuesday to go to trial. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal filed a Notice of Intent to Proceed in the Removal of the District Attorney at the El Paso County Courthouse. Notice Intent...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to host celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
KVIA
4 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle collision near the El Paso International airport
UPDATE: Four people were sent to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision at an intersection near the El Paso International airport, preliminary reports show. Two of those people had life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Global Reach drive and...
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
