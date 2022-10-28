Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Hopebridge expands autism therapy services in Valparaiso
An Indianapolis-based autism therapy provider is expanding its services with the opening of a Valparaiso location. Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers says the new center will create more than 50 jobs to support its suite of multidisciplinary services and personalized therapy programs. The expansion, which brings Hopebridge’s total number of Indiana...
Fresh Start Market, Diaper Pantry open in Hammond
Franciscan Health Foundation has opened the doors to a new community resource to address food insecurity in northwest Indiana. The Fresh Start Market and Diaper Pantry in Hammond offers healthy foods, diapers, wipes, and other childcare essentials to community members in need. The new resources are part of the foundation’s phased approach, which also includes mobile markets and a food prescription program.
Marshall County EDC searching for new CEO
The Marshall County Economic Development Corp. has announced President and CEO Laura Walls will step down after serving in the role for two years. The organization has appointed Greg Hildebrand as interim executive director while it conducts a search for its next leader. The MCEDC did not give a reason...
