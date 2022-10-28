Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Valdosta Police use K9 officer to arrest burglary suspect
Valdosta police, along with Lowndes County Sheriff Office have arrested a man for burglary. According to VPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of Baytree Rd after receiving a call of a male subject busting a window at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the office...
WALB 10
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4. He was arrested at a motel on Oct....
WALB 10
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
WALB 10
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at the Brooks County Jail was charged in connection to stealing an inmate’s identity and buying things in their name, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Sipplen, 25, a jailer, was charged with identity theft in Brooks County and was...
douglasnow.com
Search warrant yields one arrest on methamphetamine charges
Last Monday, officers from the Coffee County Drug Unit served a search warrant in Mora and arrested Michael Dees, 53, on charges of possessing methamphetamine. A bench warrant was issued for Dees' arrest earlier this month after he failed to appear in court on a charge of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. In that case, according to a copy of the arrest warrant, he is accused of putting his hands inside an officer's vest and hitting him.
Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud
A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.
douglasnow.com
Broxton man charged after allegedly fighting police officer
Bobby Dewayne Moore of Broxton is now facing more than 30 years in prison after he allegedly hit a Broxton Police Department officer and threatened the lives of other officers on the scene. He is also accused of assaulting a female by hitting her multiple times in the head and putting a lit cigarette out on her cheek.
wfxl.com
2 arrested for drugs after suspicious vehicle reported at Valdosta housing authority
Two people were arrested after Valdosta police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On October 27, police responded to the Hudson Dockett Housing Authority around 1 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elisha Edwards and 46-year-old Leroy Person, officer say they observed narcotics sitting...
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
WALB 10
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
beckersasc.com
Georgia physician sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy
Douglas, Ga.-based physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27. Dr. Anderson, the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, admitted that from Feb. 1, 2016,...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
douglasnow.com
South Georgia physician sentenced to prison after admitting conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
A Coffee County, Ga., physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to 60...
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
