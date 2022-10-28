Last Monday, officers from the Coffee County Drug Unit served a search warrant in Mora and arrested Michael Dees, 53, on charges of possessing methamphetamine. A bench warrant was issued for Dees' arrest earlier this month after he failed to appear in court on a charge of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. In that case, according to a copy of the arrest warrant, he is accused of putting his hands inside an officer's vest and hitting him.

