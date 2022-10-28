ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolesville, NC

WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

Shaw University traffic stop investigation

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Upstate nonprofit offering "don't die kits" FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. The earthquake was reported Sunday night. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Suspect in custody after shots fired in Taylors. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Suspect in custody after...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Video released of Shaw University traffic stop

Video released by both the Spartanbug County and the Cherokee County sheriff's offices shows that one drug dog was asked to sniff around the bus and found donuts, but nothing else. Video released by both the Spartanbug County and the Cherokee County sheriff's offices shows that one drug dog was...
WRAL

How Durham Public Schools is recruiting nationwide

This article was written for our sponsor, Durham Public Schools. With over 32,000 students in Durham Public Schools, from elementary to high school, the district works to meet each student’s and teacher’s needs. "Durham Public Schools offers a wide range of opportunities for our students such as traditional...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough

A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
CARY, NC

