ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

How to keep kids safe from sex offenders on Halloween

By Julia Kennedy
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gu0Ek_0iqSNnMx00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office shared tips Friday with News13 about how parents can best keep their kids safe from predators or sex offenders that might be living in the neighborhood through Halloween weekend.

From July to August, the number of active sex offenders in Horry County jumped from 601 to 626. At this time last year, Horry County had 599 active sex offenders.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services issued a curfew for many sex offenders from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Agents also plan on doing visits to make sure offenders are following the curfew.

Officials said parents should check the sex offender list prior to taking the kids out for trick-or-treat. Officials said taking the extra precaution could help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Well the big push we always put out this time of the year is to check the sex offender registry,” Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brennan Cavanaugh said. “We have deputies working year-round to make sure it’s up to date, but also easily accessible for parents. Just type in your address and see who lives in your neighborhood.”

Cavanaugh recommends older kids trick-or-treat in groups and younger kids trick-or-treat with adults.

“Trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods and well lit,” Cavanaugh said.

Here are a few links for tracking sex offenders in the area:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Marion County law enforcement gets $300K for radio equipment

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Kent Williams and Lucas Atkinson presented Marion County Law Enforcement with a $300,000 check on Tuesday that will be used to buy portable radios, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Those who will receive the money for portable radios include the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police, Mullins […]
WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

‘Secret Santa for a Senior’: Spreading Christmas joy to elderly, homebound residents part of Meals on Wheels mission

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Meals on Wheels of Horry and Georgetown County is in its third year of bringing Christmas joy to senior citizens who might not get a traditional holiday season.  The nonprofit group’s mission is to provide nutrition, compassion and assistance to families with loved ones who are elderly, homebound or terminally […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

87K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy