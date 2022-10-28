Shang-Chi's saga with the powerful Ten Rings will continue in a new one-shot. Writer Gene Luen Yang has guided the Master of Kung Fu through different miniseries and ongoing titles, coinciding with the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It all culminated in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, a series that saw Shang-Chi in possession of the Ten Rings while everyone from Hydra to the Hand tried to get their hands on them. It appears Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings may be coming to an end in December, with January marking the conclusion of this new era of Shang-Chi comics.

10 DAYS AGO