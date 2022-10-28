Read full article on original website
New Star Wars Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Former Walmart Exclusive Pre-Order Details
Hasbro's 1027 livestream event included a ton of reveals for fans of Marvel, Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering and, of course, Star Wars. A complete breakdown of the new releases can be found below along with pre-order links. Beyond that, you'll find a list of pre-orders for former Walmart exclusives that went live at additional retailers this week. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.
Nike To Release Spider-Man Themed Air Jordan 1 In 2023
Peter Parker and one of the most beloved brands are teaming up. Nike is planning to release a Spider-Man themed Air Jordan 1 in 2023. The post Nike To Release Spider-Man Themed Air Jordan 1 In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working'
With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now."
Farfetch & Stadium Goods Are Among Stores Still Selling Yeezy Products
Farfetch and its sneaker and streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods are among the retailers still offering Yeezy product despite multiple retailer’s dropping the brand following racists comments from founder Kanye West. As of publication, the luxury retail platform had over 200 items under the Yeezy brand for sale, with 351 items from the brand available on Stadium Goods. Similarly, StockX has 1,144 search results for “Yeezy” on its website, while Vestiaire Collective has 1,662 listings for the brand. Grailed, which was just acquired by GOAT Group, has over 50,000 search results for “Yeezy” on its website. Plus, GOAT, which has an investment from...
Macy’s, Nordstrom, Tapestry and More Disclose Salary Ranges Ahead of New Law Deadline
Some retailers and brands have started disclosing salary ranges for New York City-based jobs, ahead of a Tuesday deadline that will require all NYC employees to disclose compensation details in job postings. According to the new law, New York City employers and hiring managers will need to include salary ranges for all job postings and advertisements. Supporters of the law say it could help attract employees that desire a clear range of what to expect in terms of payment and could encourage people to ask for more than they might usually ask for. As of Monday, multiple NYC-based retailers had included salary...
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
Latest Anime News: ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ gets dramatic new trailer, ‘Sword Art Online’ unveils cast visuals for its live show, and check out this history inspired ‘Spy X Family’ visual
Get excited anime fans. Multiple previews for upcoming projects were dropped over the weekend. The official trailer for the upcoming Kaguya-Sama: Love is War movie was released. Meanwhile, cast visuals for the upcoming stage production of Sword Art Online came out on social media. And finally, Spy x Family took some historical inspiration in their new visual poster.
Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings Revealed by Marvel
Shang-Chi's saga with the powerful Ten Rings will continue in a new one-shot. Writer Gene Luen Yang has guided the Master of Kung Fu through different miniseries and ongoing titles, coinciding with the release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It all culminated in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, a series that saw Shang-Chi in possession of the Ten Rings while everyone from Hydra to the Hand tried to get their hands on them. It appears Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings may be coming to an end in December, with January marking the conclusion of this new era of Shang-Chi comics.
Naughty Dog Reportedly Working With Sony on a “Beloved Franchise” Leading to Rumors About a Potential Uncharted Remake
Naughty Dog, the studio behind franchises like The Last of Us might be working with a new Sony studio based in San Diego, California. According to the job listings found by VGC, the new San Diego studio is potentially working on a title with Naughty Dog on a "beloved franchise." Following the release of The Last of Us: Part 1, fans are wondering what Naughty Dog franchise might receive the remake treatment from the studio.
NieR: Automata Anime Puts Spotlight on Pascal in New Teaser
A new teaser trailer has arrived for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the upcoming anime adaptation based on Yoko Taro’s hit NieR: Automata game. This one highlights pacifist robot Pascal, with Aoi Yuki officially set to reprise the voice role. Pascal visual:. Here’s how Square Enix describes the original game:
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Producer Ted Field Boards Soska Sisters’ Video Game Adaptation Feature ‘Unseen’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” producer Ted Field has boarded the Soska sisters’ new feature “Unseen.” Based on the audio-only video game “BlindSide” (which was created by Aaron Rasmussen and Michael T. Astolfi) the film will be written and directed by horror auteurs Jen and Sylvia Soska (“Vendetta”), also known as the Twisted Twins. They are currently casting the feature. Field’s Radar Pictures will produce while Film Mode Entertainment are repping global rights, launching the title at AFM this week in Los Angeles where they’ll screen a presentation reel today (Oct. 31). The Soska sisters previously collaborated with Film Mode on “Rabid,” their...
WandaVision Spinoff Starring Vision Reportedly in the Works for Disney Plus
A new show is reportedly in development for Disney Plus that will center on The Vision, the android superhero and MCU Avenger played by Paul Bettany, and it picks up where he left off at the end of the WandaVision series. If you've seen WandaVision or the Doctor Strange and...
2022 Ringo Award Winners Revealed
For the sixth straight year, comic creators assembled at Baltimore Comic Con over the weekend to celebrate the Ringo Awards. Considered the biggest awards show in the industry outside of Comic-Con International's Eisner Awards, the Ringo Awards allow fans and creators alike to vote on their favorite comic projects of the past year, similar to a comics mash-up of the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards. The latest Ringo Awards ceremony took place Saturday night, awarding 25 awards to all aspects of sequential storytelling.
Horror hardcores want to see a gritty Disney slasher starring an iconic animated character
With iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch transforming into vengeful horror icons in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Mean One, respectively, horror fans are now championing another classic animated character to receive their own twisted slasher spinoff — and that would be Disney’s Goofy.
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Has Just One Volume to Go
Volume 13 of CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga just launched in Japan, providing a clearer picture of when the series will end. According to the official Twitter account, there’s one volume to go, so volume 14 of the series will be its last. The Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear...
Walker and Company Releases Limited-Edition Safety Razor Gift Set Inspired by Black Panther Film
Walker and Company, the makers of Bevel, have released a limited-edition, all-Black Safety Razor Gift Set inspired by the breadth and beauty of Wakanda in Marvel’s Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters November 11. The Black-founded and led brand says Bevel’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’...
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators
"The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
