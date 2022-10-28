Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Team Roundup: Boston Red Sox
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Boston Red Sox. 2022 Record: 78-84 Fifth place, AL East. Team ERA: 4.53...
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Team Roundup: Minnesota Twins
2022 Record: 78-84 Third place, AL Central. For a large portion of the season, quite a bit. Minnesota was able to hold onto first place for the majority of the first half and a good deal of the second half of the season until, well, we'll talk about it in a second. Carlos Correa's first -- and likely only -- season with the Twins was a success, as the former Houston star hit .291 with an OPS+ of 140 and 22 homers. Luis Arraez was able to take home a “batting title” by hitting .316 in his 144 games, and looks like he'll be a major contender for that honor as long as he's able to get regular playing time. Byron Buxton was once again unable to play 100 games, but he hit 28 homers in that timeframe in his 92 games and 382 plate appearances. Jorge Polanco, Gio Urshela and Jose Miranda (more on him later) along with Correa formed one of the better infields in the American League, and one of the deeper overall lineups. On the pitching side, Jhoan Duran was spectacular in relief with a 1.86 ERA and 89/16 K/BB ratio in just under 70 innings, and when they were able to take the mound (more on that later), Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan both had solid starting campaigns for Minnesota.
Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023
The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues. ...
nbcsportsedge.com
NHL Projections and Bets for November 1
There is a massive, twelve game slate in the National Hockey League on Tuesday night which should offer gamblers many opportunities across the board. Below you will find my projections for eleven of the twelve games (omitting home games for the Arizona Coyotes for the time being), as well as any wagers worth considering, with odds powered by PointsBet.
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 8 MNF, Trick Or Treat Teams; NBA Outlook
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Week 8 MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals (-3) and Cleveland Browns. The pair also break down their biggest "trick or treat" NFL teams for the rest of the season. Jay...
nbcsportsedge.com
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant among those dealing with illnesses
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. While the calendar flips to November this week, the 2022-23 NBA season still isn't...
Comments / 2