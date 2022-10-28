2022 Record: 78-84 Third place, AL Central. For a large portion of the season, quite a bit. Minnesota was able to hold onto first place for the majority of the first half and a good deal of the second half of the season until, well, we'll talk about it in a second. Carlos Correa's first -- and likely only -- season with the Twins was a success, as the former Houston star hit .291 with an OPS+ of 140 and 22 homers. Luis Arraez was able to take home a “batting title” by hitting .316 in his 144 games, and looks like he'll be a major contender for that honor as long as he's able to get regular playing time. Byron Buxton was once again unable to play 100 games, but he hit 28 homers in that timeframe in his 92 games and 382 plate appearances. Jorge Polanco, Gio Urshela and Jose Miranda (more on him later) along with Correa formed one of the better infields in the American League, and one of the deeper overall lineups. On the pitching side, Jhoan Duran was spectacular in relief with a 1.86 ERA and 89/16 K/BB ratio in just under 70 innings, and when they were able to take the mound (more on that later), Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan both had solid starting campaigns for Minnesota.

