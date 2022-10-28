ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas pulls $359.6 million out of prison system to continue funding Greg Abbott's border crackdown

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oihBh_0iqSNbmF00
Texas Gov. Abbott has made a hardline immigration policy a key part of his reelection campaign.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border crackdown, Operation Lone Star, is  continuing to burn through cash, according to a Texas Tribune report .

Abbott and other GOP Texas leaders unveiled plans to siphon $359.6 million from the state's prison system to continue funding the program, which attempts to arrest border crossers for minor property crimes, the Tribune reports.

Operation Lone Star is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for alleged civil rights violations. Critics have blasted the program as a pricy political stunt that fits in with the hardline immigration stance at the center of Abbott's reelection campaign.

So far, Texas has burned through $4 billion to fund Operation Lone Star, which has dispatched thousands of Department of Public Safety personnel and Texas National Guard troops along the border. The new funding is expected to fuel the initiative for another 10 months, according to the Tribune.

The funding shift comes as Texas' prison system grapples with understaffing and escalating health care costs, the Tribune points out. Some of the state's biggest prisons had fewer than 40% of their officer positions last year, according to the news site.

This also isn't the first time Abbott and his allies have diverted funds from other agencies into Operation Lone Star. Earlier this year, they undertook a similar diversion from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 335

AP_000051.84b4ed73dc384d1aa6de76ea633c577a.1409
4d ago

You are being stupid abbot the prison’s especially the juvenile detention one need that money. It’s more important to rehabilitate the minors than transporting illegals to other cities from the border or throwing more money at trying to keep them out of the country right now.

Reply(27)
84
Kevin Jones
4d ago

yet he used most if the 40 million out of the Texas surplus to bus thousands upon thousands of the illegal immigrants to state around America, why isn't he using some of the millions donated for his campaign to use

Reply(28)
35
Deanna Norris
4d ago

All I can and want to say is this... You've got to be kidding me! Me myself did 5yrs in TDCJ just got off parole this April and if you folks think it's a joke it isn't. TDCJ is under staffed and over worked so why take from it. I personally have no understanding of this nor will I

Reply(11)
32
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’

Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new attack ad

"We wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? " Mothers Against Greg Abbott. With just one week to go until the November midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has again turned up the heat on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Reform Austin

Texas Secretary of State John Scott Says Our Elections Are Secure, but He Sometimes Muddles That Message

Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure. But just a few minutes earlier, he was joking with the crowd about a Texas county with more voters than residents, rumors of dead men voting and stories of electioneering dating back to Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1948 senatorial campaign.
TEXAS STATE
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began

Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy

MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: The role of churches in politics

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jeremy and James about the rarely enforced rules barring churches from directly or indirectly participating in political campaigns.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 6 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 6 in Texas — Ebony Turner (D) and Randi Hartin (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Savannah Aylin

Legal, or Not Legal?: Ten Weird Laws in Texas

We all know that laws in the United States can get a bit complicated. Some laws are universal and standard. Some laws are dependent on where you live. Some laws are simple, and some are complex. There are federal laws, and then there are state laws. And many states have weird laws that don't seem like they should be laws at all. Texas is no exception. Here are ten strange laws that are enforceable in Texas today:
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Contrite, But Defiant DPS Chief Won’t Resign

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw faced the families of Robb Elementary School shooting victims last week in a public meeting. Despite admissions of mistakes at the incident which claimed 21 lives and injured 18 others, McCraw defended the agency. “If DPS as an institution — as an...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
567
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy