Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Veterans Day ceremony to take place in Central Park
NEW BRITAIN – A Veterans Day ceremony is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Central Park. City officials announced this week that individual ceremonies would not be taking place at the various memorials around New Britain this year. Instead, one event honoring veterans of all conflicts would take place downtown so all could attend.
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce announces award winners
NEW BRITAIN – The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its annual awards. “Each year, the Chamber proudly presents awards to those local businesses and business leaders who have distinguished themselves in our community,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber President. This year’s...
New Britain Herald
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
New Britain Herald
Leon Sierakowski
Leon Sierakowski, 79, of Southington, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. He was born in Poland on Feb. 1, 1943, to the late Waclaw and Marianna Sierakowski. He grew up in Strzelniki, Poland until the age of 22, when he moved to Mlawa with his wife to start a family. In search of a better life for them all, he immigrated to the United States in 1981. He settled in for two years before his wife and three daughters joined him.
New Britain Herald
Edward J. Wilczek
Edward J. Wilczek, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Perretta) Wilczek for 54 years. Ed was born in Hartford on March 19, 1946, son of the late Edward M. and Lucy (Wasyl) Wilczek. After graduating high school, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after four years of faithful service during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Enterprise.
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
New Britain Herald
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino
Stacia M. (Lubinski) DiValentino, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Stacia was born on June 9, 1943 in New Britain to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a...
New Britain Herald
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair this Saturday for the first time since 2019, hosting a variety of vendors offering hand-made items and baked goods. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 from...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
New Britain Herald
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
New Britain Herald
Hundreds of children, families have scary good time during Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Halloween night hundreds of children and their families roamed around Central Park dressed in costumes from scary zombies, monsters and witches to fun Disney and Marvel characters, enjoying the New Britain Downtown District’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone. “The Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone went great,” said...
New Britain Herald
Rosita Dietzel
Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident killed in car crash in Hartford
A Berlin man was killed over the weekend in a car crash in Hartford. The victim has been identified as Lucas Vernale, who was 24 years old. According to police, the accident was reported around 2:40 a.m. on Capitol Avenue, near Laurel Street – where first responders found a Nissan Rogue had collided with a Ford Fusion. It has not been made clear who was at fault for the crash.
New Britain Herald
Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi
Joanne E. (Zavorski) Nardi, 75, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Please visit our website at www.duksa.net for Joanne's complete obituary and service information. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Burritt Hill is serving the family.
New Britain Herald
Puccini's TOSCA will be performed this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Lyric Opera is collaborating with Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra to stage Puccini’s TOSCA this Thursday at Trinity-on-Main. At 7:30 p.m. catch the opera of passion, jealousy and revenge starring Jurate Svedate as Floria Tosca, soprano; Daniel Juarez as Mario Cavaradossi, tenor; Steven Frederiks as Baron Scarpia, bass; and Stefan Szkafarowsky as A Sacristan, bass.
New Britain Herald
Plainville man who alluded to being the devil, threatened to skin police could avoid conviction
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who alluded to being the devil when he allegedly made threats to blow up the local police department and skin and torture officers could avoid prosecution through the use of a diversionary program. The case against Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., has...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man sentenced to 100 months in prison for stealing 14 guns with accomplice during Portland burglary
A New Britain man was sentenced on Monday, in federal court, to more than eight years in prison for his role in the theft of 14 guns during a burglary in Portland. Christopher Matos, 34, was given a 100-month sentence by a judge in Bridgeport Federal Court. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
Southern Rock band returns to Trinity-on-Main Friday
NEW BRITAIN – High Noon, a Southern Rock band, is returning to Trinity-on-Main Friday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Hear the band perform exclusively 70’s classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, 38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band. “With a...
New Britain Herald
Newington earns 11 th victory, closes regular season with 4-0 win over
NEWINGTON – The Newington Nor’easters boys’ soccer team (11-3-1) put an emphatic stamp on their regular season with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Wethersfield Eagles (3-12-1) on Monday afternoon. “I was happy with the way that we played,” said Newington head coach Jeff Brunetti. “Anytime...
Comments / 0